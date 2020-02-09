LaLa Anthony sends love and support to Vanessa Bryant after the Kobe and Gianna tragedy - see message

Advertisement

LaLa shared the cutest picture of her 12-year-old son Kiyan, who rocked a Kobe Bryant shirt with his unique number 8.

LaLa Anthony, 38, would be happy to send it to you Vanessa Bryant, 37 after tragically misplacing her husband Kobe and 13 year old daughter Gianna on January 26th. “V … you know what it is … strongest woman I know!” , LaLa and Carmelo AnthonyThe 12-year-old son Kiyan rocks a black Kobe Bryant t-shirt in the photo and rocks the NBA stars in the unique crowd 8 while standing on a basketball court.

The candy tribute comes just a week after LaLa released an emotional tribute to the Bryant household. “It took me all day to write that. A pain I can’t begin to know. 💔”, she started taking a vacation photo of Kobe, Vanessa and Gianna together Natalia17 Bianka, 3 and capriEight mos. “My coronary heart is breaking and my stomach is knotting for my buddy @vanessabryant 🙏🏽GOD, I ask you to just put her in power and comfort her and the women in an approach you can. Wrap your arms tightly around her. I pray for all affected households. V, I like you deeply. My heart, my arms, no matter what you want from me, are with you … now and without end … I LOVE YOU … “, she wrote in her transfer report.

Carmelo, undoubtedly one of Kobe’s friends, also used social media to remember the NBA icon on January 28.

“I hate when I have a lot to say, but I can’t put any of it into words. The occasions I probably have to say most often are the occasions I can’t speak about. I scream inside but I do can’t be heard. “He began his touching tribute and posted a photo of the hugging couple on the basketball court. “YOU don’t know how tedious it is to try to fake to smile when I have these feeling clouds. YOU simply called me me and told me that you came to the sport on Friday and that you were just happy with us. We just laughed at how hard you worked with GiGi and her teammates, and I advised YOU that they wanted a break day 😂😢 ”he continued, including that Kobe is likely to be “Will be remembered indefinitely. YOUR legacy will be preserved forever. OUR FRIENDSHIP will never be forgotten. I know that YOU will probably be around even if I don’t see YOU.”

LaLa’s 10 million followers loved Kiyan’s sweet tribute to Kobe. “Highly effective and influential angle,” wrote Fan Caleb, while another added, “@lala your vibe is unmatched”. A number of others added hearts, prayer, and crying emojis to specify their help.