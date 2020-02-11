Advertisement

Ananya Panday recently launched her digital social responsibility initiative So Positive, which is sure to cause a stir for the right reasons. Leading companies have repeatedly recognized the initiative for its importance, and this time Lakme Fashion Week is hosting Ananya Panday for a special panel discussion. The panel is moderated by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

The actress has the baton of negating bullying on social media and will celebrate the event on February 12, speaking about her initiative and the widespread issue of bullying on social media, which her initiative contributes to the struggle and promotion of positivism “Watch @ananyapanday talk to @anaitashroffadajania how she shares her views on fighting cyberbullying and So Positive’s goals. On February 12th at 6:00 p.m. @lakmefashionwk Summer / Resort 2020 (Day 1) at JioWorld Garden. “

Check out the post right here:

Her initiative, So Positive, is a social media platform designed to tackle the problem and raise awareness of social media bullying, an original thing that Ananya picked up on. Since her Bollywood debut, Ananya has received immense love and appreciation from all sides.

The actress has had a full year 2020 while constantly juggling her schedule, making sure her audience gets the best out of projects, brands and perspectives.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will appear alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, who will appear this year. We will also see Ananya share the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. During the panel discussion at the LFW, everyone is very excited about the insightful conversation between the actress!

