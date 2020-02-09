Lakewood police looking for post thief intercepted on camera

Advertisement

LAKEWOOD, Colo .– Lakewood Police needs public help to identify a man who is said to have stolen 11 people from an apartment complex in the Post. Police say it happened in the Skyecrest apartments just before 5 a.m.

The police have been concerned about the risk of this man receiving potentially sensitive personal information.

“For example, it’s the tax season that W2 may be in the stolen post,” said Rob Albrets, a Lakewood police officer. “Could be credit card applications, bank statements, bills, or healthcare bills.”

Do you recognize this mail that steals a suspect? On February 6, 20, this man broke into several mailboxes in an apartment complex on the 7800 block of the Mansfield Pkwy. If you have information about this suspect please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 & reference LPD case LK20-006066. Please share pic.twitter.com/iY9M6FJ8X7

– Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO), February 8, 2020

Anyone who spots this suspect is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.

