Lakers vs. Clippers game postponed Tuesday after Kobe Bryant's death

The game Lakers vs. scheduled for Tuesday Clippers will be moved “out of respect for the Lakers organization” after Kobe Bryant’s death, the NBA said on Monday.

“The game will be postponed later,” the statement said.

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others who were on board. The sudden death of the legend of Los Angeles has stunned the world and many NBA teams have honored Bryant during their afternoon games.

The Lakers traveled back from Philadelphia on Sunday and you could see how the players reacted to the news when they landed in Los Angeles. The day before, Lakers striker LeBron overtook James Bryant, placing him third on the list of all time. He talked about what Bryant meant to him.

The Athletic reported that the Lakers had grief counselors for the players on site when the NBA and teams discussed the possibility of postponing the game.

The Clippers played Magic on Sunday, and after their game, coach Doc Rivers and striker Kawhi Leonard emotionally discussed Bryant’s death.

Kawhi Leonard holds back tears that deal with the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. No words can explain the influence he had on the sport … It’s just sad. “# Clippers pic.twitter.com/Q1JLPMaYuT

– Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 27, 2020

