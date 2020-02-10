Lakers roster rumors: Dion Waiters an option after Darren Collison retires

Advertisement

After the Lakers had eliminated the NBA trade deadline, they hoped they could strengthen their defenses by luring veteran point guard Darren Collison away from retirement.

Collison, who had reconsidered his time away from basketball, decided this weekend that he was not ready to return to the game.

Advertisement

Los Angeles then has few options to improve before the late season, where it is likely that it will have to overcome the Clippers to reach the NBA Finals.

Reportedly, one player is now considering the Lakers is Dion Waiters, who was banned by the heat earlier this season due to his off-field behavior, traded at the Grizzlies and then abandoned on Sunday. Waiters fainted on the Miami team plane in November after allegedly eating too many marijuana gummies. He also lashed out at coaches during game time.

Despite his sometimes peculiar antics, Waiters can be a productive scorer when sitting on top of his game. The 28-year-old has earned an average of 13.2 points per match in his career.

MORE: figures from the NBA trade deadline

Waiters was especially effective in his 46 games for the Heat in the 2016-17 campaign. He averaged nearly 16 points per game, shot 39.5 percent from outside the bow and nailed a number of memorable game-winning buckets. Miami went 28-21 in games that he played and 13-20 in games that he missed.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_UZRmQOHCE [/ embed]

However, the career of waiters has since gone downhill. He has fought injuries and was inefficient from the field for lengthy stretching exercises.

The Lakers would probably use the Syracuse product and the # 4 overall choice as a bench-ball handler that would allow coach Frank Vogel to spell the struggling duo of Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley.

The team also reportedly weighs the former Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith as a potential pick-up in the late season.

. [TagsToTranslate] NBA