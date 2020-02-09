Lakers outlast New Look warriors

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, U.S – Anthony Davis scored three free throws late in the game when visiting Los Angeles Lakers hit the unfortunate Golden State Warriors (125-120) on Saturday, February 8 (Sunday, February 9, Philippine Time) Defeated the NBA)

Davis shot 9-for-13 on the line and ended with a team high of 27 points.

Avery Bradley put 5 baskets from across the board to 21 points and LeBron James ended the race with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists when the Lakers won their Western Conference for the ninth time in their last 11 street games. Record 12.

“LeBron James from downtown, and that seals the deal!”

(: ABC) pic.twitter.com/Wc8mMMxTvk

– Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers), February 9, 2020

Andrew Wiggins, one of four players who made their Warriors debut, had 24 points for the Warriors who missed their comeback bid after posting a double-digit deficit of 112-117 last quarter.

Marquese Chriss had a season high of 26 for the Warriors, who have lost at home for the eighth time in the last 9 games and set a record 12: 41 in the worst league.

Tonight we honor Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/CUltuUz4Vx

– Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 9, 2020

The Warriors, who played their first home game in 15 days, paid tribute to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant at the Chase Center.

For Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims of the tragic helicopter crash, there was a 24-second moment of silence. Before the tip, a special video was broadcast and all fans received a black Bryant shirt with the numbers 8 and 24 and Gianna’s number 2.

Bigger than basketball #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/BgdagXHuUi

– Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers), February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves took 24 points from Jordan McLaughlin and 23 points from Malik Beasley to survive a losing streak of 13 games with a 142:15 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The clippers, which linked Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for 50 points, missed a chance to get closer to the Lakers and slipped to 36-16. – Rappler.com