Lakers act rumors: potential goals to help LeBron James, Anthony Davis in the pursuit in LA

The Lakers try to rediscover a sense of normality after an emotionally draining week. This shift to basketball does not only apply to coaches and players – the front office has called to meet the transaction deadline of Thursday.

Los Angeles is on top of the Western Conference rankings, but there is always room to improve with multiple contenders behind them, including the competing Clippers. Rob Pelinka, general manager of Lakers, knows that a marginal move for a role player can ultimately be the difference in an important play-off game. You can be sure that he is looking for a piece that would fit well with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they can’t just add another superstar as if this season is a Hollywood script that doesn’t affect the salary limit.

In the right trade, however, some realistic goals could be achieved.

What can the Lakers offer other teams on the NBA trade deadline?

This will be the hardest part for Pelinka. He does not own many assets.

After the blockbuster for Davis last summer, the Lakers are unable to trade a pick in the first round, and the earliest second-rounder they could include in a deal would be the 2023 NBA Draft. Los Angeles doesn’t complain because, hey, it’s Anthony freaking Davis, but the treasury is bald.

Further complicating matters are the fact that Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can veto every transaction because of the structure of their contracts. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where one of those players would be willing to sign a deal to leave Los Angeles for a worse situation.

That leaves Kyle Kuzma as the most important trading ship of the Lakers. The problem? He only earns $ 2 million this season, forcing LA to tie more contracts to Kuzma in every trade worth discussing. The Lakers can therefore place Avery Bradley ($ 4.7 million), DeMarcus Cousins ​​($ 3.5 million) and Quinn Cook ($ 3 million) in the Kuzma trading block.

Finding a workable trade is not impossible, but there will be challenges in possible negotiations.

Lakers exchange rumors: who could LA focus on the deadline?

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kings ($ 8.5 million)

Sacramento offered Nemanja Bjelica and a sketch to Los Angeles in exchange for Kuzma, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, and the Lakers responded by asking for Bogdanovic. It is clear that the kings do not bite, and that is perhaps where these conversations end.

The 27-year-old guard can work as a primary ball handler or spot-up shooter (37.8 percent on 6.9 3-point attempts per game). He is not a great defender, but his size (6-6, 220 pounds) and effort prevent him from being a huge negative point. He would fit nicely with multiple setups.

Derrick Rose, Pistons ($ 7.3 million)

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported last month that the Lakers are among several contenders interested in acquiring the Pistons Guard. Rose is solid off the bench for Detroit and scored 18.5 points per game on a 49.8 percent shoot. He is one of the best drivers in the NBA and that type of shot creation would be very useful for the LA bench units.

Robert Covington, Timberwolves ($ 11.3 million)

The trading behavior around Covington that is a kind of game changer is a bit exaggerated. He is not a prime Scottie Pippen.

That said, he’s still a good 3-and-D option at the front. His 3-point shooting is slightly lower this season (34.6 percent on 6.5 attempts per game), but his number would probably see a jump by catching pinpoint passes from LeBron.

A big problem: if the wolves look for multiple first-round picks for Covington, as Marc Stein of the New York Times reported, then all real expectations for the Lakers are automatically removed.

UPDATING: Covington was sent to the Rockets late Tuesday night as part of a four-team trading team.

Marcus Morris, Knicks ($ 15 million)

A 43.9 percent 3-point shooting game at the force forward spot? Yes, that sounds great, but Morris’ salary and a possible bidding war can scrap him off the list.

Sources: Knicks have remained enthusiastic about the idea of ​​signing Marcus Morris for a new deal this summer, but as trade offers get richer this week, they remain open to the idea of ​​relocating him. Many contenders are interested in him.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 3 February 2020

Does a buy-out candidate make sense for the Lakers?

Andre Iguodala, Grizzlies

The former NBA Finals MVP earns $ 17.1 million for not playing for Memphis – which has clearly irritated some of the younger Grizzlies players – so a transaction would require some significant financial gymnastics. The Lakers hope the deadline will pass without an Iguodala deal, giving them the chance to sign the 36-year-old for a play-off run. It seems more likely that Memphis Iggy is trying to turn around for some possession.

UPDATING: The Grizzlies have finally found a trading partner. They will send Iguodala to the heat, according to several reports.

Darren Collison, retired

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported last month that Collison is interested in returning to the NBA with the Lakers or Clippers after a shocking retirement before the free office period of 2019. Given the defensive situations, Collison would probably play a more prominent role with the Lakers. He could also get a bigger payday, because the Lakers can offer an exception for a player of $ 1.75 million (awarded to the team after the Cousins ​​injury) as opposed to a minimum salary.

What should we expect from the Lakers on the trade deadline?

No tons of action.

Of course Pelinka will do its job and search the market for an ideal exchange, but some conversations will soon end when another admirer throws a better package. A Collison or Rose type would give a boost, and even those guys can be longshots.

The most important thing to remember is that the Lakers are not desperate. The current team could win a championship and the players seem to be developing a real chemistry together.

It feels a bit abnormal for the Lakers to be so quiet after the past few years. That doesn’t mean it’s the wrong strategy.