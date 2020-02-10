Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Attorney General Jose Calida confronted ABS-CBN reporter Mike Navallo on Monday, February 10, after filing a Quo Warranto petition to try to revoke the network giant’s franchise.

When Navallo asked for a copy of the petition, Calida asked for his name, although it was obvious that the attorney general already knew who he was.

“Are you a lawyer? Are you from Cagayan de Oro?” Calida asked the reporter.

Advertisement

“Surigao, why sir?” Navallo asked.

“Because I’m from Mindanao too,” said Calida, who comes from Davao City.

On the way to his car, Calida turned back to Navallo.

“Palagi mo akong binabanatan ah, abogado ka rin pala eh (you always hit me, you are also a lawyer),” Calida said to Navallo.

Navallo reproached the story of the Attorney General’s or OSG’s participation in the preparation of Peter Joemel Advincula’s alias Bikoy’s affidavit in the instigation process against the opposition, and prompted the defense team to question the legality before the Justice Department of OSG’s involvement ,

“No sir, I’m just doing my job, it’s a story.”

“Mag-Practice ka na lang, magkita tayo sa court,” said Calida.

Calida kept no media questions, just to say that no policy was involved in the submission of the petition.

“Walang politics, Walang politics (there is no politics here, there is no politics here),” said Calida. – Rappler.com