Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala passed away at the age of 78

Joseph Shabalala, founder and conductor of the long-standing South African men’s choir Ladysmith Black Mambazo, has passed away. The BBC reports that Shabalala died in a hospital in the South African city of Pretoria this morning. No cause of death was found. Shabalala was 78 years old.

Shabalala was born on a farm near the South African city of Ladysmith. After the death of his father, he left school at the age of 12 to work for his family. While working in a factory in Durban, Shabalala started singing and playing the guitar in a local group called Durban Choir. After discovering the Zulu vocal style of Isicathamiya and having a series of dreams, Shabalala founded Ladysmith Black Mambazo in 1964. He named the group after his hometown, the strongest ox on his farm, and an ax.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo performed at weddings in the region and at Isicathamiya competitions. After a radio performance, the group signed with a South African label and released their debut album Amabutho; It was the first album by black South African musicians to win gold in South Africa. In the 70s and early 80s the group released further albums and toured Europe. In 1986 Paul Simon worked with the group on some songs from his hugely popular Graceland album. Shabalala wrote the song “Homeless” with Simon. Ladysmith Black Mambazo performed with Simon around the world, including on Saturday Night Live. Beginning with Shaka Zulu in 1987, Simon produced three of the group’s albums.

After working with Simon, Ladysmith Black Mambazo became an international sensation. They won five Grammys. They appeared in Michael Jackson’s film Moonwalker and in the opening scene of Coming To America. After the end of apartheid in South Africa, Nelson Mandela appointed her as South African cultural ambassador. They have been a touring institution for decades, but they have also suffered enormous losses. Shabalala’s brother and bandmate Headman was killed in 1991 by a duty guard and his wife Nellie was murdered in 2002. Shabalala retired from the tour in 2014.

Below are some videos from Ladysmith Black Mambazo:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAhHGYrzj2M [/ embed]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQPx7oiizxs [/ embed]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PO7H3js59Lg [/ embed]