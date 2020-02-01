Lady Gaga's Golden Globes clothing auction is rocked by dramas

Advertisement

There are a million reasons to query a brand new auction listing Lady Gaga’s robe with the 2019 Golden Globes.

Valentino’s evergreen couture creation, which carried the pop phenomenon on the purple carpet last January, can currently be won through Nate D. Sanders Auctions for a starting price of $ 8,000.

The lot includes a letter from Sara Corea, a longtime Beverly Hilton employee (where the awards are given), who claims that 33-year-old Gaga has “left” the designer robe in her resort room after Globes.

Corea wrote that when she discovered the dress, she introduced it to the resort’s relocated and localized location. After it had not been used for months, it was returned to her “as a gift”. At this level, she decided to put it up for auction.

Sara Corea’s letter in the auction with Nate D. Sanders Auctions

A Beverly Hilton advisor denied having stolen the dress, but confirmed that it should not be offered under any circumstances.

“We do an internal investigation to find out all the details, but we cannot imagine that the goods were stolen,” the representative informed the Six Type website. “We work with all events to recover the goods and return them to their rightful owner as soon as possible.”

Designer dresses are usually lent to celebrities – not to the gifted – rather than to giant purple carpets. They should be returned after the immense night time, although it is quite possible that the noble label has given the actress “Star Is Born” the tailored dress for her night time.

The auction house is ready for individual verification. “Nate D. Sanders Auctions is proud of its official and proper origins for all gadget locations within the company’s monthly auctions,” a company representative said in an announcement.

“Our analysis confirms that the dress has been transferred to the relocated and localized department at Beverly Hilton, the place where it has been for almost 9 months. According to its long-standing reporting, the resort launched the dress when nobody was using the goods. The shipper has a Hilton Beverly Hills receipt that has been misplaced and localized and documents that accompany the dress for the auction. “

Valentino representatives did not immediately respond to the request from Website Six Type to comment.

Lady Gagas Valentino RobeNate D. Sanders Auctions