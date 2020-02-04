Lady Gaga confirms Michael Polansky, CEO of Dating Tech, with a cute PDA photo

Advertisement

Lady Gaga went on Instagram on February 3rd to submit an attention-grabbing picture, confirming that she wanted to be as happy as possible while settling down with tech CEO Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga has a brand new man in her life and she or he can share it! The 33-year-old knowledgeable singer bought the attention of her followers on February 3 when she posted a photo of her cuddling on a ship with the technical manager Michael Polansky, In the picture, she shows a huge smile while wearing a cut-out black mesh model with a blue bikini underneath and showcasing pink curls. Her good-natured husband looks at her lovingly while holding on to his wife, and it seems to show that love is really blooming. “We had a lot of fun in Miami. As with all my little monsters and followers, you are the perfect one! ❤️ “Gaga has captioned the picture.

Earlier, when she appeared to confirm who her new boyfriend was, love rumors swirled around after Gaga was spotted with Michael, who was recognized as the CEO of San Francisco-based Parker Group across Miami throughout the period before and after the huge success of Bowl Feste , They were also noticed earlier than in Las Vegas on December 30th and New Year’s Eve, and each time they seemed to be very affectionate, whether or not there were spectators.

Michael is the first man Gaga has been publicly romantic with since her ex-fiance Christian Carino, The previous couple stunned the followers in all places after they are known to have ended and ended their engagement in February 2019, and although some people started taking the position of wooing their co-star A Star is Born Bradley CooperGaga admitted that they just had good chemistry. “We did a very good job of fooling everyone,” she instructed Oprah Winfrey in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on their reference to Bradley. “We did it.”

We are very happy that Gaga has fun with a brand new love! We can’t wait to see more photos of her and Michael sooner or later.