Lacey Evans on not being a WWE fan before starting her pro wrestling career

Lacey Evans didn’t have the best home as a child. It was quite open to overcoming many obstacles along the way.

She joined the Marines, where she became a military police officer. Then she found pro wrestling through her military connections.

Lacey Evans recently spoke to TalkSport where she discussed the fact that she wasn’t a WWE fan at all before getting involved in the business.

“I wasn’t a fan at all. I actually did high school wrestling. Of course, it’s so different from sports entertainment. I was on a SWAT team, the military police in the naval core, and I had a field sergeant who I thought was im Backyard wrestling, so I chuckled like I was saying, “What are you talking about?” I’m very rough and I have a lot of grit, so there was something about backyard wrestling that made me ask, “Can I come?” and see? “Something that made me do it. I didn’t know what it was, but it sounded fascinating.”

It wasn’t long before Lacey Evans caught the WWE’s attention. She only wrestled for a year and a half before getting the call she wanted at the Performance Center.

“One thing led to another and one Saturday I tried it and next I know that I am in the ring and ready to learn the sport and what they do because I loved it. I found out about it in March and in I had a WWE test in September, then in April I had a contract, just over 12 months after I started sport, I had a contract, so I had a lot to learn, but it was my goal and here I go me after the damn champion. “

Lacey Evans seems to be taking a break from watching TV. She ran to the Royal Rumble, where Bayley defeated her. Maybe the Lady Of WWE will become a championship candidate again when the way to WrestleMania gets closer.