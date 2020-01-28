Advertisement

Boris Johnson and his ministers want to improve regional connectivity, especially train travel in the north of England, and today Grant shapps, the secretary of transport, announces the main lines of the reopening of two railway lines: the Ashington-Blyth-Tyne line in Northumberland and the Fleetwood line in Lancashire. As with the government’s plans for “40 new hospitals”, there is no firm commitment to go ahead with the works; just a seed funding commitment to explore the idea. My colleague Gwyn TophamThe story of the plan is here.

As a relatively minor transportation announcement, that’s fine, but Shapps faces criticism today for presenting it as part of a plan, first announced during the general election campaign, to reverse the Beeching coupes of the 1960s which closed more than 4,000 miles of track and more than 2,000 stations (at the time when massive car ownership was taking off, making rail less competitive). Shapps launched this idea for the first time during the general election campaign.

The Right Honorable Grant Shapps, MP (@Grantshapps)

(@Grantshapps)

Today we announced a £ 500 million reversal fund to begin the reopening of railway lines under the government of Harold Wilson. In the end, 5,000 miles of railways and 2,363 stations were closed. Our plan will help reconnect cities and towns to the rail network https://t.co/Z4Qz6nSr3f pic.twitter.com/B6DaakFQWY

November 15, 2019

In a very crowded area, this was considered one of the most misleading tweets of the general election, as it implied that Beeching’s cuts could be reversed in whole or in large, when in fact £ 500 million sterling would pay only a few kilometers of new track. The government still gives that impression today. The Department of Transportation press release says Shapps is making an announcement that “this will advance the overthrow of the controversial Beeching cuts”.

The Labor Party says today’s promise is “meaningless” without much more substantial investment. In a report Andy McDonald, the ghost transport secretary, said:

The funding promised by the government would reopen only 25 miles of railroad.

The Conservatives claim to have canceled Beeching’s cuts since 2017 although they have not reopened an inch.

Investing in the railroad is a fantastic policy, but it makes no sense without a serious funding commitment of billions of pounds.

The timing of this announcement is also suspect and seems designed to distract from the impending collapse of the Northern rail franchise.

Later, we will receive a much larger investment announcement from the government – the Huawei decision.

Here is the agenda for the day.

Morning: Boris Johnson chairs a meeting of the National Security Council to decide whether Huawei will be allowed to play a role in building the UK’s 5G infrastructure.

10 a.m .: The Migration Advisory Committee publishes a report on how an Australian style points based immigration system might work in the UK.

11:30 am: Matt Hancock, the health secretary, answers questions in the Commons.

Afternoon: Ministers to make oral statements to Parliament on the Huawei decision. Culture secretary Nicky Morgan is expected to make the statement to the Lords, but it is not yet clear who will address the Commons.

2:45 p.m .: Cabinet Minister Michael Gove chairs a meeting of the joint ministerial committee, which includes ministers from decentralized administrations, in Cardiff to discuss Brexit.

3.35 pm: Lord Berkely, former vice-president of the Oakervee magazine on HS2, testifies before the Lords economic affairs committee.

As usual, I’ll cover the latest political news as we go along, as well as the best reactions, comments and analysis from the web. I intend to publish a summary when I finish.

You can read all of the latest Guardian political articles here. Here is the Politico Europe summary of political news this morning. And here’s the PoliticsHome list of the top 10 must-haves today.

