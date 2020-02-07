Advertisement

Tracy Brabin has announced that she is auctioning the off-the-shoulder dress that drew criticism after wearing it in the Commons.

Mrs. Brabin was forced to defend her clothing after the dress slipped off her shoulder when she leaned on the shipping box on Tuesday due to a broken ankle.

The Labor MP for Batley and Spen has since decided to sell the dress for charity on eBay, claiming it was sold out on ASOS due to coverage.

“Black dress worn by Tracy Brabin MP in” shouldergate “, so widely worn by the media,” was the list.

Out of stock

“This is an ASOS dress that has flown off the shelves as a result of the coverage – and is now sold out!”

The money raised goes to Girlguiding, a charity for girls and young women in the UK.

“All the money raised goes to Girlguiding UK to support their work to help girls build self-confidence and confidence, hoping to grow up to be leaders,” the list went on.

Mrs Brabin responded earlier this week to criticism of her clothing on social media.

She tweeted: “Sorry, I don’t have time to respond to all of you, but I can confirm that I’m not … A snail, Hungover, A cake, About breastfeeding, A slacker, Drunk, just beaten about a garbage can.

“Who knew that people could become so emotional over a shoulder …”

