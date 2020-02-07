La Serna Boys Basketball wins Del Rio League title - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Before Friday’s Del Rio League basketball game between La Serna and hosts California, La Serna head coach Marino Angulo was worried because he thought anything could happen at rivalry games.

But with Joaquin Altamirano, who scored 14 points in play, La Serna defeated California 66-43 and won the Del Rio League championship.

“I was a little worried after losing to Santa Fe, but our boys came to play tonight,” said Angulo. “This is a young team and it has been great to improve throughout the season.”

Ten players scored for the Lancers. Senior M.J. Aristegui had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Peter DeGuzman added 11 points.

The Condors (18-10, 5-3) were led by Junior Joel Fabian, who scored nine points. Damien Martinez added seven points and five rebounds, and Mario Martinez had six points and eight rebounds.

La Serna (18-10, 7-1) took control of the game from the late end of the second to the start of the third round and prevailed against the Condors 17-2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Damien 71, Los Osos 70 >> After an earlier loss to the Grizzles, the Spartans (21-7, 7-3) won second place in the Baseline League.

Austin Cook and Malik Thomas both scored 24 points, with Chris Nickleberry adding 10 points.

The Spartans are expected to be among the top five in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Glendora 51, Claremont 48 >> In a play-in game that determined last place in the Palomares League play-offs, the guest tartans (18-11, 5-5) held off a late wolf pack punch to win , Hayden Dykstra and Austin Clark each scored 16 points for Glendora.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

San Dimas 38, Rowland 34 >> In a play-in game for the third and final qualifier for automatic play-offs from the Valle Vista League, the Host Saints (14-14, 7-4) had a 23-14 lead at half time and were late to stop to defeat the Raiders.

San Dimas was led by Eve McFarland, who was the only two-digit player to score 11 points. Allison McGill and Lexi Sanchez each had nine points. Kately Nchi led Rowland by eight points.

Keppel 68, Alhambra 19 >> The Aztecs (21-7, 10-0) won their 100th consecutive game in the Almont League and easily sent off the host Moors. Patricia Chung had a triple double (28 points, 19 rebounds and 19 steals). Grace Song scored 14 points.

FAST HITS

… Schurr won a title in the Almont League with a home win of 79 to 42 against San Gabriel. The Spartans will share the title with Keppel. Keppel defeated Alhambra 63-33.

Arcadia defeated Burroughs 8-7 in extra time and won the Pacific League girls’ water polo tournament. It is the first Apache championship since 1998.

In another basketball game for girls, hostess Marymount defeated Flintridge Sacred Heart 49:44 to receive the Sunshine League’s last playoff bid.