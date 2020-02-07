La Roux supervision Album reviews

Advertisement

The lowdown: “It’s the question everyone asked: where was I?” That’s how Elly Jackson’s insightful 2019 interview with Dazed begins, in which the pop singer-songwriter, also known as La Roux, announced her whereabouts since the album, which was underestimated in 2014, released Trouble in Paradise. As it turned out, the break wasn’t a relaxing one, a feeling that could reasonably apply to most of her post-debut career. In the ten years that “Bulletproof” and “In for the Kill” have topped the charts, Jackson has been concerned with the still undiagnosed loss of her once signed falsetto, the termination of her contract with Polydor, and the termination of the relationship to both former La Roux employees Ben Langmaid and their longstanding romantic partner. The result was what she called “a very, very, very small glitch, a very quick glitch” in which she scrapped the three-year sequel to Trouble in Paradise and started all over again. With the support of co-producer Dan Carey, she has returned with Supervision, a new collection of self-care retro pop that took just four months from conception to completion.

The good: Freed from the paralysis of perfectionism through supervision’s quick turnaround time, La Roux instead sets up her third record with unvarnished honesty. Lyrically speaking, the openness that Jackson has shown in the last interviews can also be seen in supervision, whose best tracks are likely to appeal to everyone present who is in a crisis of quarter life. In opener “21st Century”, Jackson hunts for the stability that is supposed to go with age (“I was not satisfied when I was 25 or 23”), while the outro of “Do You Feel” is like a checklist for incorporating modern existential fears (“Do you feel like you’ve forgotten something? / Do you feel like you’ve been left behind? / Do you feel like running away from it? / While time is running out?”).

Although the words of supervision are often difficult, the music behind them remains lighter than air. From the tricky synth hooks and stuttering drum machine beats of “International Woman of Leisure” to the actual (or actually simulated) bells and whistles of “He Rides”, Jackson and co-producer Carey deliver a danceable ode to the high end ; When the bass is finally in the spotlight, as is the case with “Gullible Fool”, its presence feels really meaningful. The reappearance of rumbling is not all that characterizes Supervision’s last track. What begins as a ballad in which Jackson struggles to believe after being burned (and burned and burned again) unfolds in a well-deserved run of more than seven minutes into a home-made bang about regaining freedom of choice on the face of uncertainty. As a thesis on Jackson’s bumpy decade, it’s revealing. As a pop song, it may be the most powerful thing she has ever written.

The bad: Although the “first thought, best thought” nature of supervision creation produced some of La Roux’s strongest works in years, they also left a few cuts behind. With a tracklist of eight songs and a running time of 42 minutes, the album still somehow feels crowded. Part of this is due to the relative weakness of the second half. Apart from “Gullible Fool”, the rest of Side B consists of usable three-minute pop songs that are caught in the bodies of five-minute snoozers. Like slowly developing Polaroids, many tracks beg to be in a hurry. “Automatic Driver” spends its first 90 seconds frustratingly thin and incomplete until the additional synthesizers and background voices arrive in the first chorus. The song adds more catchy levels from then on, making listeners wonder why they had to wait so long to get there. The fact that all eight tracks run at the same pace doesn’t matter. Asking for another song that is as urgent as “Bulletproof” may not be fair, but wanting a bit more variety is for sure.

The judgment: Although she resists the idea of ​​the comeback album (“I didn’t go anywhere,” says the headline of her interview with The Independent in 2014), supervision for Elly Jackson’s work as La Roux feels like a gentle restart , Her early days as a pioneer of pop-timism helped open up a world in which artists from Carly Rae Jepsen and Lizzo to Billie Eilish achieved critical and commercial success. La Roux is now a certified pop vet and is returning with a work that translates the hard-earned lessons of the past decade into another collection of radio-ready dance pop whose best tracks sound timeless and timely at the same time. It’s an extremely audible album, and it’s been their best attempt in years to regain some of these triumphs.

Essential tracks: “Gullible Fool”, “International Woman of Leisure” and “Do You Feel”