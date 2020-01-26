Advertisement

They came to mourn, remember, and seek comfort – outside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, in Thousand Oaks, Redondo Beach, and in many places in between.

Across the metropolitan area, thousands of people – some in solitude, some in large and small groups who spoke English, Spanish, Korean, and countless other languages ​​- mourned and reflected on the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others Sunday morning.

On the side of the shoe palace along Melrose, dozens stopped to look at a mural by Bryant, and the words “On 4.13 Kobe played his last game … this tribute has 413 triangles”, a reference to Bryant’s last NBA game on April 13, 2016 at the Staples Center. In this farewell game he scored 60 points.

When news of his death came to light earlier in the day, visitors began wallpapering the purple wall with yellow sticky notes that said, “Kobe, you were king of LA and the legend of basketball R.I.P. Brother, “Thank you Kobe for everything you are, LA” and “Thank you Mamba for showing us what it means to be a champion.”

Daryl Vaskerville added a single red rose and three candles to the monument. There was a bouquet of flowers, black and gold Nike shoes, and people who got emotional in Bryant jerseys.

“He described in detail what it means to be a champion,” said Vaskerville.

At El Camino Real in Fullerton, the staff were “very sad,” said manager Rodolfo Garcia. Bryant ran the Mexican restaurant for 20 years, a favorite of his and his wife, who is from Fullerton.

If he couldn’t come in person, Bryant would get friends to get big orders to bring them back to his Newport Coast mansion.

“He liked the Carnitas and the Flan,” Garcia said as a butcher smashed Carne Asada to Tacos. “Kobe would just be in a row like everyone else. He said to us, “Don’t treat me like a star. I’m just a customer here.”

Restaurant customers flipped through their smartphones between sips of menudo and shook their heads in disbelief. Joel Viramontes of La Habra, wearing a Nike SpongeBob SquarePants sweatshirt with the cartoon icon that dipped a basketball, answered a call.

His face was a mask of pain. “Sí, ‘ama, ya se que se murio Kobe, ”he said. Yes, mom, I know that Kobe died.

The Lakers have built a huge base of Korean-American fans. This number was reinforced when the team first broadcast Korean in 2013 on the NBA.

This year, Time Warner Cable, which has invested nearly $ 3 billion in regional Lakers game TV rights over the next two decades, hired five Korean Americans as play-by-play announcers and color commentators and restaurants to help Bryant in Experience action and learn more about sport through the intimacy of their mother tongue.

“He is one of those athletes who race and nationality – I’ve been following him since he graduated from high school and went straight to the NBA,” recalls Alex Kim, 47, a PR manager. “The fact that the team participated in public relations for our community only made them more popular. It has shown that she and the company’s decision-makers really support fans from all cultures. ”

Like many famous athletes, Kobe is known under one name all over Asia. Kim said that even his mother, who is not a sports enthusiast, and many of his immigration colleagues who do not monitor the action on the court know the legend.

“We mourn through technology,” he added. “In this way, we share our grief locally and globally.”

38-year-old Leslie Agan still keeps a tray signed “Kobe 8”, which he signed for her in 2000 as a cashier in the AMC 30 cinema in orange.

“I saw him at my first job almost every weekend and he was always very nice and considerate,” said the resident of Menlo Park. “Kobe Bryant’s death feels like losing a childhood friend.”

In the city of Orange, all the photo books with the star at a Barnes & Noble were quickly sold out as news of Bryant’s death.

“It’s kind of grumpy, but people only came 10 or 15 minutes after we heard about it,” said Armando Romero, a bookseller at the checkout.

Smartphone notifications accelerated the spread of news about the helicopter crash. In Marina del Rey, two women who were walking on a path on Sunday afternoon suddenly stopped on the path.

“Oh no,” said a woman, staring at her cell phone. “His teenage daughter was with him. It just showed up. “

On Washington Boulevard in Venice, mourners in purple and yellow Lakers t-shirts smoked and comforted each other in front of the bars.

“It just broke us,” said 30-year-old Frank Artechi, who was in a bar with a buddy.

In the middle of LA Live’s courtyard, opposite the Staples Center, where Bryant’s electrifying appearances drove the Lakers to five NBA championships, 54-year-old Monty Brianton wiped the tears from his face with his right hand and glanced at a spontaneous look Monument.

Nearby, 28-year-old Norwalk’s Joe Rivas stared at TV screens in the Yard House sports bar and watched the highlights of Kobe. Rivas was in the gym when he found out about Bryant’s death.

“Everyone stopped what they were doing, even the basketball games,” he said. “It’s like the air has left the building.”

At the busy intersection of Grant Avenue and Aviation Boulevard in Redondo Beach, the cars continued to flow from Al Beck [75], a retired FedEx employee who had a neon orange sign with a word in the black marker: KOBE.

Beck is often on the corner, holding political signs like the misspelled word “Impechment ???”. People often insult him. Sometimes they turn it off.

He said on Sunday and paused a few seconds to hold back the tears. “It was nothing but a good mood.”

Brittny Mejia, Anh Do, Hailey Branson-Potts, Cindy Carcamo, Ruben Vives, Gustavo Arellano and Dakota Smith contributed to this story.

