LA misses its target of employing 5% of firefighters as women

Mayor Eric Garcetti is on track to miss his 2020 goal to significantly increase the number of women firefighters who work for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Only 3.3% of the city’s 3,372 firefighters are female, according to the latest LAFD information. That is less than the 5% that Garcetti and the department had promised for this year.

When Garcetti took office in 2013, 2.9% of the workforce was women.

With other measures, the LAFD is taking steps to change an institution that seeks to overcome a legacy of sexism and racism. A Times survey in 2013 also found that the ministry’s hiring system may favor insiders and therefore did not increase the number of women and minorities.

There are currently 110 sworn firefighters, up from 92 in 2013 – an increase that Garcetti speaks in speeches and interviews. More women than ever before have held senior positions within the department, and female recruits have completed the fire department academy, according to city officials and departments.

The new numbers do not include the growing number of female recruits enrolled at the academy.

Garcetti said it will take some time to change fire departments. He cited the start of the Girls Camp 2016 as an example of the city’s long-term strategy, in which young people are taught how to fight fires.

“The investments you make now will benefit you about a decade later,” he said. “It’s about ensuring that girls have the ability to introduce themselves as firefighters and making sure that the women who are there feel welcome to the culture.”

Lawyer Nana Gyamfi, who represented firefighters in cases of discrimination against the city, said that women are still faced with the false assumption that “firefighting is male labor”.

“There is an idea that women sign up to prove that they can do what men can,” said Gyamfi. “Of course that’s ridiculous. The reasons why women choose the fire department are as diverse and often similar to the reasons why men choose the fire department.”

Kris Larson, the division’s first black battalion chief, said she was encouraged that more women would attend and graduate from the academy than in previous years.

“Where we have been and where we are now is a great step forward,” she said.

Nationwide, according to the National Office for Labor Statistics, around 3.5% of all firefighters were women last year.

The Mayor and his wife Amy Wakeland have made increasing the number of women in City Hall, including the fire department, a top priority. After his first election, Garcetti vowed to “urgently change the culture of the predominantly white male group”. He also stopped hiring in 2014 after the Times investigation.

Legal costs were an issue for the ministry, and the city spent millions to respond to complaints that firefighters were exposed to gender bias, racial discrimination, and other forms of abuse.

Kris Larson, chief of the Los Angeles Fire Brigade, spoke at a fire commission meeting this month.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Male and female recruits take part in a 22-week boot camp and take part in rigorous exercises that involve climbing ladders and carrying hoses, tools, and other fire-fighting equipment. The department has historically had lower graduation rates for women compared to men.

However, a study with two recruit classes in 2018 found that 67% of women graduated compared to an earlier study with 15 classes from 2014 to 2017, in which only 59% of female recruit classes graduated.

Larson, who oversees recruitment, said the department won’t be able to achieve its 5% goal this year because there aren’t enough women to graduate from the academy. She also said that some female firefighters have recently retired.

Meanwhile, the department’s diversity debate has sparked a public feud involving some of Garcetti’s commissioners from the Fire Commission – the independent body overseeing LAFD policy – and the Fire Brigade Union.

Some commissioners have questioned the Academy’s graduation rates, including for women. Leaders there have suggested that the commissioners have overstepped their roles.

The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, right, with fire chief Ralph M. Terrazas.

(Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

At the commission’s meeting last week, fire service chief Freddy Escobar accused Commissioner Rebecca Ninburg of pressuring LAFD staff to downgrade female recruits. At the same meeting, Commissioner Andrew Glazier said the department’s culture avoided “actively countering unpleasant truths” and asked Escobar to tell Glazier that his comments were “offensive”.

Ninburg said in an email that she “never pressured personnel to fire an unqualified recruit from the LAFD Academy. My goal is to ensure that the department strives for and maintains the highest levels of excellence and service at all times and in all areas of the department, while further increasing diversity across the LAFD. “

Larson said she was concerned that the spit that was also playing on social media could affect efforts to attract women.

“It is important that there is a positive image,” she said.

Garcetti declined to comment on the feud.

Another reason for controversy was a fireman who worked at the academy and died in suicide in 2016.

In December, a city council voted to grant the captain’s widow a monthly pension of $ 9,278 due to the fact that his death was found to be related to his work after fire brigade personnel testified that he was unhappy as an instructor because he felt pressure to complete recruits, including minorities and women.

Captain Anthony Navarro testified that the captain had written a letter of dismissal for a female recruitment that had fallen twice from a flight director. Instead, the recruit was assigned to another academy, Navarro said.

Firefighter Jennifer Bailey informed the jury that there is “political pressure” for instructors to recruit, even if they are not qualified.

The mayor’s office also declined to comment on the case.

