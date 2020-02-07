LA County wants to push homelessness panel for more accountability - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

In the face of a “humanitarian crisis,” Los Angeles County leaders are planning to urge the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority to move the homeless faster and look for ways to make the district’s top homeless agency more accountable.

LAHSA is the direct focus of the LA County Board of Supervisors. The agency that directs the district’s efforts to coordinate housing for the homeless and the so-called “continuum of care” must address the “barriers to housing people in available units” and approve these units as soon as possible to fill.

The move follows the actions of the LA City Council, and months after the city’s audits, it was determined that LAHSA – which is supposed to take hundreds of people off the streets to homes, emergency shelters, or to treat mental illness and drug abuse – failed to reach the most important ones Goals related to public relations and housing.

“We continue to investigate all factors that play a role in homelessness – including access to psychosocial services, drug abuse treatment, urgent housing and available resources,” said supervisor Kathryn Barger, who plans with supervisor Hilda Solis Tuesday in the board to discuss the meeting of the data protection officer. “At the same time, we also need to consider how we can improve LAHSA as a joint agency to better reflect the changing needs and dynamics of the homelessness crisis,” added Barger.

District officials have become more concerned with the issue as the homeless population across the region is growing rapidly and local neighborhoods have reduced planned housing projects for the homeless. In a presentation at the recent Board meeting, an updated report on the district’s response to the crisis found that housing obstacles continue to be financing constraints, administrative burdens, and “social barriers” such as NIMBY vs. YIMBY neighborhood problems.

Solis and Barger’s request for Tuesday indicates the need for a new analysis of LAHSA and its structure.

The goal, established in 1993 by the Board and the City of LA as a shared authority, was to integrate the region’s response to homelessness and to establish a central strategic system for providing services to the homeless.

It is led by an appointed 10-member committee (selected by the board, the Mayor of LA and the City Council) that meets every month. Overall, the agency coordinates and manages more than $ 400 million annually in federal, state, district and city funds for programs that provide shelter, shelter and services to the homeless, the Barger / Solis application said.

But after 27 years and a homeless population that has grown to over 60,000 in LA County, officials are concerned that the agency’s policy has not been focused enough to cope with the influx of people without four walls and a roof over their heads hold.

“The humanitarian crisis currently on our streets looks different from 1993,” the request said.

LAHSA, whose former managing director Peter Lynn has resigned as head of the agency after five turbulent years, is currently undergoing further changes.

“Given the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County, LAHSA is committed to consistently improving the way we deliver services to ensure that people are accommodated as quickly as possible,” said Heidi Marston, interim executive director, in a statement , “As Board Chair Barger noted in her application, LAHSA’s Housing Central Command is an example of LAHSA’s leading system refinement. We look forward to working with the ad hoc committee to achieve the optimal structure for our remodeling system. “

The board’s push also comes from a regional sense of urgency to do something about growing homelessness. It is also looking more closely at how public funds – funds raised through Measure H (a voter-approved sales tax used to raise $ 355 million annually to fight homelessness) and Measure HHH (one in LA for 1.2 Billions of dollars approved homelessness measure received by voters in 2016) will be spent.

In January, the LA City Council approved a request from City Councilor Paul Krekorian, asking LAHSA to “demonstrate more transparency about its funded programs and spending.” Krekorian’s request explicitly urges LAHSA (which also organizes the district’s massive homeless count in January) to do so. All performance data and expenses by category, program and provider go back to four years.

“In the past few years, unprecedented means of combating homelessness have been used,” Krekorian announced his request. “And yet more people live on the street. in sleeping bags, makeshift camps and vehicles. “

This pressure on the LA City Council followed the audits by the LA City Council, which concluded that the city could not keep up with the funds provided by Prop. HHH to build enough housing and that LAHSA was contributing to the main objectives the recruitment of people failed in bridge housing and within reach. All of this when Los Angeles city officials celebrated the 10,000 homeless housing units that were to be built under Proposition HHH.

At the request of the district, Barger and Solis ask their colleagues on the podium for: