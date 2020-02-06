La Canada Boys Basketball wins another championship title - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

There are certain things basketball fans can rely on in this area, and one of them is that La Canada wins the Rio Hondo League championship.

Kyle Brown had a game high of 27 points and nine rebounds that resulted in La Canada winning 76-67 against Temple City on Thursday.

The victory secured the championship title for the Spartans (18-10, 10-0). Temple City (18-9, 8-2) entered the competition with the chance to secure a share in the championship title.

After a 41: 33 deficit in the first half, La Canada showed the strength and toughness associated with the program. In the fourth quarter, La Canada won 23: 13 against Temple City and 10: 2 against the Rams.

“We’ve been here before and know how to quickly remedy the situation,” said Ryan Grande, Junior Guard at La Canada, who scored 23 points and had seven rebounds. “Kyle, as a senior, gave me a lot of confidence to play my game.”

Brandon Torimaru, a senior, was the leading scorer for the Rams with 16 points. Nathan Kuoch added 13 points.

“I think (Temple City) is out of gas,” said La Canada coach Tom Hofman. “They had a great first half on the field. I thought we played methodically in the second half and that was the key. “

La Canada secured victory with an 8-2 run in the final phase of the fourth quarter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northview 39, Rowland 35: The Vikings, who took a big win over Covina earlier this week to take the lead in the Valle Vista league, won a second-division title with their win over Rowland.

The Vikings (21-7, 8-2), who won a CIF SS division title last year and rose to the national championship, received nine points each from Kristen Morella and Giselle Garcia, and Garcia added 12 rebounds.

Garcia, a senior, was a double-double machine during her career and became the first Viking player with over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Senior Gabby Valdez became the school’s top scorer with 1,350 points.

Covina (18-10, 8-2) ensured that he could share the championship title with Northview 57-22 against Baldwin Park. Alyssa Martinez led all goalscorers with 18 points and scored 19 rebounds. Maya Rush and Miranda Morales had 11 points each.

Glendora 53, colony 37: The Tartans (21-7, 9-1) won part of their third consecutive title in the Palomares League and won the league final with Bonita (18-8, 9-1).

Leah Hudson led the Tartans with 17 points and Jorday Holmes with 15 points.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Temple City 1, La Canada 0: In a winning competition for the Rio Hondo League championship, Rams’Devin Pitz scored the winning goal after a corner with a 30 second lead.

It gave the Rams (18-6-2, 6-1-1) their first championship in 20 years and gave coach Joe Franco his 97th career win in his 10th season.

Temple City is number 6 in Division 5 and will find out who will play in the first round of the playoffs when the pairings are released on Saturday.

“I am so proud of the girls and I think the win was dedicated to every Temple City player I have coached in the past 10 years,” said Franco.

La Canada dropped to 7-8-2 and 5-1-2, finishing in second place.

Diamond Bar 6, Don Lugo 1: The Brahmas remained undefeated when they won the mountain. Baldy League Championship.

The Brahmas (15-3-2, 10-0), who ranked 7th in Division 3, were led by Marissa Vasquez and Alexis Fuller, who each had two goals and one assist.

Izzy Montelongo also scored and had two assists, and Alyssa Ramos added a goal.

QUICK HITS …

… The Los Altos girls basketball team (25-2, 10-0) ended unbeaten in the Hacienda League with a 59:32 win over South Hills in the league final. Madelyn Roel led with 20 points, Emma Magana with 15 points and Christina Liao with 11 points.

Joie Juarez scored twice and Kerry Welsh, Camille Ruiz and Leilani Pasillas each scored one goal in the Glendora girls’ team’s 5-0 win over Colony. The tartans ended the regular season 13-13-1. They have to wait to find out if they will reach the playoffs after fourth place in the Palomares League.

Lauren Scoville scored 29 points for the La Canada girls basketball team in a 57-53 win over Temple City.

… Bonita secured the basketball title of the Palomares League boys with a 60:58 victory over Claremont. The Bearcats are 25-2 this season.

… The Pasadena girls’ basketball team won their first Pacific League title since 2006 with a 74:45 win over Muir. Olivia Hodges scored a game with 19 points.

… Malik Khouzam scored 17 points in Walnut’s 56-48 win over Charter Oak in the Hacienda League Boys’ basketball match.

… Jazz Gardner, the newcomer to Los Altos, had a triple double with 10 points, 16 rebounds and 11 blocks in a 71-51 win against South Hills and a perfect 10-0 win in the Hacienda League.