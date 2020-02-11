L.A. to unveil new voting centers during polling day changes

Advertisement

Voters are about to get a first glimpse of the future of voting in Los Angeles County, where authorities have spent years building a new voting system.

With next month’s presidential elections approaching, authorities are finalizing a $ 300 million redesign of a system that has not undergone major updates for decades. Control and expectations will be high following the counting of votes in Iowa caucuses.

Although the changes span the gamut, from expanded voting calendars to modernized voting systems, the most significant change will occur as soon as many residents go to vote.

Indeed, the number of polling stations has been considerably reduced compared to the last presidential primary, from over 4,500 to around 960.

But if many voters find that their traditional polling station has closed, they will also have more voting options.

With the new system, voters living in L.A. County are no longer limited to one polling station. They can vote at any Long Beach polling center in Lancaster, no matter where they live in the county. The new addresses of the centers have recently been made public.

Most locations are in near-public spaces familiar to voters: schools, community buildings, parks and fire stations. But a few are found in unexpected places, such as the Sherman Oaks Galleria, the Hollywood Hotel, and a youth center on Dockweiler Beach. A French restaurant in Santa Clarita and a car dealership in Burbank were also on the list.

Once inside, voters will discover several innovations.

Voting machines from the past have been replaced by modern touchpad ballot marking devices. The ballots will have a larger type and clear design, and they will be offered in 13 different languages. Headsets will be available for voters with disabilities or for those who prefer to listen in another language. And residents will be able to vote up to 11 days before the March 3 election. Hundreds of centers begin to open for early voting on February 22.

The modernization plan came about through the Voter’s Choice Act, a state law that encouraged countries to invest in postal voting while providing a more flexible experience for those wishing to vote in person. The county has approximately 5.4 million registered voters, and approximately 3.4 million of them have received a ballot.

County officials and voting rights advocates say they are working hard to avoid confusion and ensure that the public understands their new options.

“You don’t have to vote only in a specific voting location, as you used to be,” said Justin Levitt, professor of political science at Cal State Long Beach. “Of course, for voters going to these centers, it will be a new experience.”

This is the first electoral cycle in which LA County – which has a relatively high percentage of voters on election day compared to other counties in the state – will open centers in the weeks before and on election day. March 3 primary. Anyone can vote in the centers, even if they have already received – but have not yet submitted – a postal ballot. Change of party and on-site registration are also possible.

With the move to new voting centers, thousands of historically known polling stations will not be used for this election. At the June 2016 primary, for example, Long Beach had 247 polling stations. There will be 33 in this election, according to a Times analysis. In Santa Clarita, there were 92 four years ago. Now there are 18, according to the data.

Despite this, officials said the flexibility of the new system will provide voters with many practical options.

“I live in Whittier, but if I went to a voting center in downtown Los Angeles, I would get a Whittier ballot,” Dean Logan, county registrar / clerk, who led the effort the county’s ambitious to revise its voting system, said to the board of supervisors last month. “There are no longer any bad places to vote in L.A. County. Every voting place is the right place to vote. “

The new locations were distributed relatively evenly throughout the county. In deciding which locations to select, the county took into account the proximity of neighborhoods to public transportation, household income and vehicle ownership. Another key factor has been the historic postal vote rate.

Other locations are open in central county areas, such as Los Angeles, where postal vote rates are lower. Regions with high postal voting – Malibu, for example – have fewer.

Before the election, the centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. About 75% of the centers will be open four days, from February 29 to March 2. The rest will be open 11 days, from February 22 to March 2. All will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 3, primary day.

Once inside the centers, voters will use new electronic devices to mark a new ballot, with wider typography and options for different languages ​​and accessibility. The devices are not connected to the Internet and the ballots will still be on paper, which will allow for an audit later.

In view of the change, defenders of voting rights feared that the centers would surprise voters used to past experience. County officials working with community groups held hundreds of public meetings and presentations to spread the word.

“There was a very low attendance. Perhaps more could have been done to promote these meetings a little more, “said Marilu Guevara, executive director of the League of Women Voters in Los Angeles, who helped educate residents of the new centers.

She supports the changes to the system, but is concerned about the education of the public, especially older voters, although she hopes they will find the extra days of the centers useful.

“There is more concern in finding ways to reach many of these communities,” she said.

In addition to its media marketing, Logan’s office sends three mailings to voters. One of them was recently sent to 3.5 million postal consumers in the county with a shortlist of electoral centers. Some have been added since this shipment.

For some voters, the passage to the polling centers could be less shocking. The Marina Del Rey middle school on Braddock Drive in Los Angeles, which was a polling station in previous elections, will for example remain a voting center. Hundreds of other former polling stations have been converted to polling stations.

But most of the old polling stations will be closed, and polling officials say they plan to put up signs at these locations to remind the public of the new locations. It is not yet known whether the reduced number of centers will be able to accommodate a large number of last minute voters.

“I hope the county is ready,” said Levitt. “I am sure there will be challenges, as L.A. County will find it more difficult to predict the number of people who will show up at each polling center.”