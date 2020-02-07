L.A.'s long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures shows off its breathtaking spaces if no exhibits yet - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is coming closer to reality after a series of delays.

A tour was held on Friday, February 7th, on the corner of Wilshire Boulevard. and Fairfax Avenue for journalists from around the world who are in town to discuss the other big deal organized by the Academy of Arts and Sciences for Movies, Sunday’s Oscar ceremonies.

Advertisement

The golden face of the old May company building was fully restored on Friday, February 7, 2020, as the Academy’s new museum for cinema films. Media was given a tour of the facility, some of which is located in the old May office building next to LACMA in Los Angeles. An announcement on the opening date will be announced shortly. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

There were no exhibits about the art, history, and process of filmmaking that the museum will eventually house. Both of the facility’s main buildings – the former May Company – are sleek modern buildings that have dominated the north-east corner of Wilshire and Fairfax since 1939 and are now called the Saban Building, and the brand new Sphere designed by Renzo Piano that was built north of Wilshire and Fairfax it – are essentially finished and ready for all the installations, demonstrations and special events the Academy swears by this year.

No special opening date has been announced.

Bill Kramer, director of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Friday, February 7, 2020. Media received a tour of the facility, some of which is located in the old May Company building next to LACMA in Los Angeles. An announcement on the opening date will be announced shortly. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

“We have a fantastic exhibition schedule,” Bill Kramer, who became the museum’s new director on January 1 this year, told the Southern California News Group. “We have an incredible team working on it. We have to stick to our timeline and do exactly what we do. But things are going really well. The opening is planned for the end of this year and we will announce the opening date very soon. “

In addition to creating the sphere, Piano’s Company was also responsible for the extensive renovation of the May / Saban area. Entering the large lobby of the museum off Wilshire is an impressive experience even without decoration. Its wide central area is framed by high glass walls on the west and east sides and an impressive mezzanine that hovers over the north end.

The large, open entrance area in the old May Company building, which will be the Academy’s new cinema film museum on Friday, February 7, 2020. Media received a tour of the facility, some of which is located in the old May Company building next to LACMA in Los Angeles. An announcement on the opening date will be announced shortly. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Behind all the glass on the right hand side when you enter is a shop with a view of Wilshire. You can buy Oscars goods and collection-inspired films directly at the subway station, which will open on the boulevard in 2023. Behind them is the Spielberg Family Gallery.

A restaurant is entered behind the glass to the left of the entrance. As with many museum things, the chef was not mentioned on Friday.

On the second, third and fourth gallery floors of the old building, only empty white walls were visible, each of which will have 15,000 to 16,000 square meters of exhibition space.

Two of them show exhibits from the approximately 5,000 holdings of the museum, including film technology, costume and production designs and advertising materials for films, as well as exhibits from the Academy’s extensive collections with 12.5 million photographs, 65,500 posters, 237,000 film and video objects and the like ,

“We will start with” The Wizard of Oz “. Here you can see the ruby ​​shoes and many other items,” said deputy curator Dara Jaffe about the classic from 1939, which will be one of the core collection’s exhibition anchors.

The temporary exhibition space on the fourth floor begins with the first American retrospective by Japanese anime master Hayao Miyazaki and his artistically dynamic studio Ghibli.

The interior of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures was completed on Friday February 7th, 2020. Media received a tour of the facility, some of which was located in the old May Company building next to LACMA in Los Angeles. An announcement on the opening date will be announced shortly. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

The fifth floor of the Saban has indoor and outdoor event spaces. You look pretty good, but a little pale compared to what you’ll see when you cross the translucent bridge to the (mostly) glass-domed top of the sphere with its gorgeous views of the Hollywood Hills.

“You are on Dolby Family Terrace,” said Katharine DeShaw, the museum’s deputy director for promotion and external relations.

Visitors pass under 1,500 pieces of custom-made glass on the top of the sphere building in the new film museum of the academy Friday, February 7, 2020. Media was given a tour of the facility, some of which is located in the old May company building next to LACMA in Los Angeles. An announcement on the opening date will be announced shortly. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

“There are 1,500 panes and 146 different types of glass,” explained her colleague Sarah Tinsley, who is responsible for administration and operation. “And there is a shading system that provides shade with the sun throughout the day.”

Coils under the cement floor of the terrace can both heat and cool the roof.

The David Geffen Theater with 1,000 handmade Italian seats is almost completed. In a riot of red (carpets, seats, blankets) daily screenings and important film events such as premieres take place – you know what a film museum should be about.

The 1,000 square meter David Geffen Theater is located in the sphere building of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Friday, February 7, 2020. Media received a tour of the facility, some of which is located in the old May Company building next to LACMA in Los Angeles. An announcement on the opening date will be announced shortly. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

“We have 35 and 70 millimeter, dual 4K Dolby Vision and 35 millimeter nitrate functions,” said Ethan Caldwell, Operations Manager at the theater, about the Geffen’s projection options. “Also an extremely robust Dolby Atmos sound system. Our film screen is 10 by 20 meters in size and there is a wonderfully divided stage (in front) on which a 6-piece orchestra can be accompanied live. “

There’s also the smaller, but also pretty cool, all-black Ted Mann theater (with the exception of the light green seats) in the basement of the Saban.

The ball has no basement. The £ 26m rest on four base insulators mounted on large, sturdy bases. They can move in multiple directions during earthquakes, which can reassure everyone in the open piazza below the building when a temblor hits them.

The new academy museum is nearing completion with a similarity to the Death Star. The museum is scheduled to open in 2020. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

With all this and much more, it is not surprising that the planned opening of the Academy Museum has been postponed several times in recent years. Originally announced in 2012 at $ 250 million, the price of the project has increased to $ 388 million.

On January 27, the academy reported that the museum had raised $ 368 million, or 95 percent of the total, through its fundraiser.

Kramer, who served as Director of Development and External Relations for the Academy Museum at the Brooklyn Academy of Music from 2012 to 2016, seemed sure to be happy to be back on Friday to take charge.

“I believe in this project,” said Kramer when asked why he returned. “It is the project that LA has needed for decades. The academy and the city of LA announced in 1930 that they wanted to build a cinema museum. I wanted it to happen, and it is a great honor for me to be back and there to help bring this to an end. “