Kylie Jenner wears Navy Dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party in 2020

Kylie Jenner started her weekend at Tom Ford’s fashion show on Friday night and ends it at one of the most prestigious award ceremony events: the Vanity Fair Oscar after the party. The young billionaire participated in the event with her sister Kim Kardashian. She was wearing a dark blue Ralph and Russo dress that she couldn’t sit in. She teased on Instagram the dress was worth the pain. “Couldn’t really sit in it, but it was worth it 😊”

It wasn’t her only look either. She teased on Instagram and put on a red off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress with a high leg slit:

Jenner’s appearance at the Vanity Fair party comes shortly after her first big magazine interview from 2020, which was published this week on Harper’s Bazaar. Jenner explained exactly where she was at the time with her ex-boyfriend and Baby Stormi’s father Travis Scott (reports say they spend more time together today but don’t meet yet) and what their relationship with Kendall Jenner looks like.

“We have a great relationship,” Jenner said about her and Scott. “We are like best friends. We both love (our daughter) Stormi and want what is best for them. We stay connected and coordinated. I think (my parents) in situations with Stormi what they would do. They were very practical with me and I want the same for Stormi. “

Jenner called her older sister Kendall Jenner her partner and found that all Kardashian-Jenner siblings apparently have one. “Kourtney had Kim,” Jenner began. “Khloé had Rob. Kendall and I were so old. We had a close bond, but we are definitely opposites. But it works. We never cross each other. She does her thing and I do mine, then we come together and have a great time. “

