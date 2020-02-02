Kylie Jenner: The truth about having more children as a daughter Stormi, 2, continues to grow

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner only celebrated her daughter Stormi’s 2nd birthday on February 1, and this makes her think about her future and whether she has additional children or not.

Kylie JennerThe 22-year-old feels a little more “emotional” than she imagined through her daughter stormi She officially turned two on February 1st, and it helped remind her of the importance of starting her household sooner or later. “Kylie would still like to have additional children and he or she regularly talks about how she feels to be a mother, but there are no plans for an additional child because she considers herself important. A lot of single now,” advised a delivery EXCLUSIVELY Hollywood Life, “Positive sooner or later, though.”

Kylie confirmed her wonderful mother energy when she celebrated Stormi’s big day by giving her an unimaginable birthday party, much like she has in the past 12 months. The most memorable topics at the meeting included excessive access to an inflatable model from Stormis Mouth, amusement park rides, a photo sales room, and even a Stormi ‘s World retail store. Kylie used Instagram to share moments of the beautiful day and confirmed the various visitors who had helped the boy welcome their new 12 months. These included Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, 27, Kylie broke off in October 2019, mannequin Hailey Baldwin23, relationships Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her one-year-old daughter Trueand extra.

Now that Stormi is another year older, Kylie has noticed how much she appreciates spending time with her nanny and how difficult it is to watch her develop. “Kylie had a positive impact on Stormi, who turned 2,” the offer says. “It was a little bit longer than she thought to watch how she developed. She is so close to her little lady and it is a bit of a hassle for her to see her grow older. She actually has fun with that age and makes jokes she needs. Kylie spoils her little lady with all the pieces and something. It is so sweet. “

