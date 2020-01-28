Kylie Jenner styling Stormi: the video that melts the web!

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner takes her position as a mother very strictly. She patiently takes care of Stormi and likes to type her daughter’s hair.

Very cute ! Kylie Jenner buzzes on the web with a video of her styling Stormi. It actually melts the hearts of the followers!

If Kylie Jenner has the buzz on the internet, it is usually due to her provocative outfits. Certainly, the younger lady actually likes close-fitting fits, horny lingerie and clothes with deep necklines. However, Kim’s sister is discussed on a completely different subject. And for as fast as she loves lynching by the followers. No, they even risk being overcome by the sweetness of the younger lady.

The Instagram account Kyliesn snapchat just posted a video 24 hours ago. Here we can see Kylie Jenner doing her little hair. The youngest daughter of Kris takes all the time to make an ideal row for her daughter. And while her mother takes care of her, Stormi is monopolized by the cartoons that play on the star’s phone.

KYLIE JENNER, A CARE MAM WITH STORMI!

Kylie Jenner has every part of the excellent mother. She then takes excellent care of her daughter and seems to be a very affected person along with her hair. However, this does not seem easy. A fan even said: “I don’t know how people work with similar nails. How do you wipe and close your buttons? Yet it is beautiful!” Certainly, the reasonable brunette succeeds in such a meticulous movement while having extremely long nails!

That does not seem to bother Kylie Jenner, who takes her position as mother very seriously. Close to her daughter, she then unveiled a brand new range of makeup entirely dedicated to her child. And she even organized a closing weekend for the event!

