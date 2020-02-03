Kylie Jenner shows a rare photo of her baby bump

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner is able to show that she is pregnant – over a month and a half after the start of pregnancy.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul hid her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster until she gave it up on February 1, 2018. She reported the baby’s arrival on Twitter and a YouTube video documenting her nine-month journey.

In the past, followers have not learned much about Kylie being pregnant – until now. On Thursday, she shared a Polaroid photo on Instagram where she is pregnant, wearing a bra and underwear, and also thanks her mother, Kris Jenner.

“I have so many stomach pictures, but this was one of my favorite pictures all the time. Baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life, ”she signed the relapse photo. “I really grew to be much stronger and more impartial. Women are really wonderful. Mark a sturdy girl in your life – @krisjenner. “

The momager replied, “I really like you.”

The sixth website confirmed in September 2017 that Kylie and Travis Scott were expecting their first little ones together. She mainly rescued herself from the public eye and often shared previous pictures of herself on her Instagram to keep followers and followers away from the smell, regardless of growing distrust.

Upon Stormi’s arrival, Kylie defined, “I am sorry to have preserved you in the hours of darkness with all my assumptions. I assume that you are used to taking you on all my trips. My pregnancy was one that I was I chose not to do it at the entrance to the world. I knew for myself that I wanted to arrange this function of my life in what was probably the most constructive, stress-free and healthiest way I knew.

“There was no second gotcha, no massive paid revelation that I intended,” she added. “I knew that my baby would really feel any stress and emotion, so I decided to do it for my little life and happiness this way.”