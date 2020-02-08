Advertisement

There’s a brand new lip wrap queen in the home.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Kylie Jenner regularly breaks up to look for her followers and tells of her daughter Stormi Webster’s love of lipstick.

“Stormi is definitely great at makeup. It’s great, ”said the 22-year-old star about her 1-year-old daughter. “Every time I wear lipstick, she notices it. She seems like me and says,” Lip, lip, lip. “

While the toddler undoubtedly has an enthusiasm for great goods, the homemade billionaire is not positive if she lets Stormi start wearing them herself. “I didn’t even think about it after I got Stormi makeup on. I don’t know, I’ll just see it,” Jenner said.

“She might not even have to wear makeup,” she added. “Whatever the problems, this woman is obsessed with makeup. She asks me at this level. “

At least Kylie could assure that she already has an heir to her cosmetic empire.

