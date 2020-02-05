Kylie Jenner poses with Stormi, 2, in a Marie Antoinette-inspired shoot for Harper's Bazzar - see pictures

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner and her two-year-old daughter Stormi pick up Harpers Bazzar in an incredible new photo shoot, introducing the place Kylie shared with others, and trying to empower her toddler in the digital age.

So extravagant! Kylie Jenner and her new two-year-old daughter, stormiThe shoot, inspired by Marie Antoinette, shows the decadence of the time interval with a pleasant, lively, pink, fashionable edge. However, Kylie’s profile became very critical when it came to raising her daughter. “I think a lot of things are due to the fact that the world is just so messed up now,” the 22-year-old Mogul from Kylie Lip Equipment told the outlet. Although Kylie shouldn’t refuse to grow up in the Highlight, a lot has changed since she was her daughter’s age.

“I take that into account when I expose it to all of the negativity that comes with the web,” she continued. Kylie and her siblings are part of one of the most famous households in the world, which only means that Kylie has grown used to being the center of attention since childhood. With the rise of social media, however, a lot has changed for the Protecting Up With The Kardashian star. “I’m just trying my best, despite the fact that she is still small to remind her of how blessed we are and that it is not regular how we stay,” she revealed.

After all, Kylie won’t stop her exposing her daughter to her extremely public lifestyle. “It’s just our life,” she told her toddler. “People have to take footage. I feel like she would really feel different if I covered her face all the time, like “Don’t look!” “

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner on the March Quilt by Harper Bazaar [Morelli Brothers].

Kylie has shown since the birth of her daughter that she is fully invested in a practical strategy to raise her cute little wife. Not only is she dedicated to Stormi’s happiness, she is also involved in her numerous initiatives. In her first collaboration in 2020, Kylie and her daughter developed a Stormi-inspired role from a brand new range of cosmetics. Not only did Kylie enjoy the success with her daughter, but a few days later, on February 1, Kylie Stormi threw her daughter’s lavish, fun soiree for her daughter’s second birthday.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi pose for the March problem of Harper’s Bazaar [Morelli Brothers].

It’s just clear how much Kylie is devoted to her daughter. Her Harper’s Bazaar problem also deals with her life with the tiny guy and the management of her diverse ventures, while at the same time taking her cute little wife as a mother. Followers can’t wait to see how these two work together against the world!