Kylie Jenner dresses daughter Stormi in her Met Gala look for Halloween

Kylie Jenner’s daughter is already prepared for her Met Gala debut.

The 22-year-old Actuality star dressed 1-year-old Stormi Webster in a small model of the bespoke Versace robe she wore at the Met Gala in her “camp”.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner in the VersaceGetty Photographs studio

The toddler was wearing a scaled-down model of the sequined lavender costume, which was filled with a fully feathered mermaid skirt and specimen, arm puffs, and Kylie’s waist-length lavender wig.

The managing director of Kylie Cosmetics shared some pictures and films of her daughter in costume on Instagram and wrote in the caption together with a series of purple coronary heart emojis: “My child !!!!!!!! I can not deal with it !!!! “

Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, also commented on the submission with a single purple heart emoji.

The homemade billionaire confirmed on Twitter earlier this month that she and her rapper friend, 28, had done harm after nearly two years of trial.

“Travis and I are on nice idioms and our focus is now on Stormi,” tweeted Jenner. “Our friendship and our daughter have priority.”