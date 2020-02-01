Kylie Jenner buys daughter Stormi Webster a cute pink car for her 2nd birthday - see photo

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner’s toddler daughter already has a play house that is more beautiful than our exact home – now little Stormi also has a pink car!

However, it could only be out of date for two years Stormi Webster lives the life we ​​could only dream of! The toddler daughter from Kylie JennerThe 22-year-old, who celebrated her second birthday on February 1, woke up to a huge stack of gifts with a cute pink car! The cosmetics mogul took part in their Instagram stories on January 31 to share a photo that confirmed that the current pink automobile is a toddler wrapped in a large pink bow, followed by one huge stack of gifts. The Sweet Mogul wrapped the gifts for her mini-ego in pink and blue trolls and Minnie Mouse paper, all of which had been finished off with a stunning pink ribbon. She wrote the caption: “I can’t look at my child to get up in the morning,” with the pink coronary heart and the butterfly emojis.

Though Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret for the entire term, she wasn’t shy about giving the boy a style of lavish lifestyle for the past two years. Stormi has already flown around the world in private jets, accompanied her mother on a birthday trip to Italy in summer 2019 and made her debut as a dad with a purple carpet Travis ScottIn August 2019, 27-year-old Kylie presented her with the premiere of his documentary Travis Scott: Look Mother I Can Fly. At the age of 1 she also landed her first diary cap! The baby shared Harper’s Bazaar Arabia’s duvet with mom and grandma. Kris Jenner, 63, for the magazine’s energy situation in July / August 2019. The problem revolved around Kris and Kylie’s “Artwork of Affect” – what an unimaginable trio!

Stormi can also add “Magnificence Mogul” to her track record as her astonishing mother dropped a brand new line of Kylie Cosmetics on February 1st that was impressed by her daughter. Instagram stories on the eve of her daughter’s birthday offer a preview to followers the “Stormi range”. The makeup line offers lovely pastel-colored packaging with lots of butterflies that Stormi loves! Some of the eyeshadow names embody “angels on earth”, “nanny” and “butterfly baby”. So sweets! Kylie also strolled along the memory trail and featured some of her older collections in her Instagram story. As she looks at her line on her 20th birthday in 2017, she says, “I have to be 20 again, I don’t have to turn 23” before teasing that her upcoming collections will be “even higher” in 2020. ,

Followers can’t wait to see what Kylie Cosmetics’ CEO did on Stormi’s second birthday after her first birthday was probably the most extravagant problem we’ve ever seen! At the meeting in “Stormiworld”, visitors came through the mouth of an inflatable head with Stormi’s image (Travis Scott’s Astroworld album hood).

And as soon as the visitors passed the baby head threshold, they walked through storm clouds into a wondrous country where actors were dressed like fairies, a butterfly rainbow forest, a swing and a ton more. It sounds so difficult – but we have little doubt that Kylie Jenner can do it! We can’t wait to hear from Kylie how the world’s most fashionable toddler celebrated his second birthday!