Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had something to do to protect Stormi

A few months ago, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shocked the world by saying their sudden pause. Since then, a number of rumors have surfaced about the reason why they made this decision, in addition to the hypothesis that Kylie quickly established new love relationships. There were also many doubts as to what would happen to Stormi now that his mother and father had split up.

After the controversy, Travis Scott made some statements, saying that he was still in love with Kylie Jenner and that it was inevitable to end their relationship. The rapper has also proven his love for Stormi several times and even declares that he’s one of the best people he has ever met. Aww!

Kylie and Travis have taken care of their daughter’s well-being at all times and, despite the malicious rumors that there is a special tension between them, especially after it was speculated that the socialist had a relationship with Drake, the mother and father of Stormi had to take everything apart to give his daughter one of the best lives. Jenner and Scott have gone to great lengths to provide the little woman with all the comfort and love she deserves.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kylie Jenner mentioned that she needs to give priority to her daughter Stormi’s future, and that’s why she’s always been in touch with Travis Scott. After their breakup, they have faced problems in a number of events to be with their little wife and live in complete harmony.

Kylie mentioned that she has a great relationship with Travis Scott and is now like the best buddies. There is no resentment between them and they are very committed to their mission to create their daughter, very happy. Aww!