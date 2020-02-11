Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are 'in love' and about to be together again

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are about to get together again. Sources have TMZ and E! But Entertainment Tonight goes one step further and suggests that Jenner and Scott still have feelings for each other – and when they’re at rock bottom, no one should be surprised.

“Kylie and Travis really enjoy each other and are in love, but it can often be difficult to manage their lives at such a young age,” said the source of the outlet. “The couple had to step back to reevaluate many things, but they’re doing better than ever before.”

Entertainment Tonight’s source added that Jenner and Scott spent an Oscar night together at the Vanity Fair party. The outlet’s information comes after the two have spoken publicly about their relationship after the breakup in two interviews.

Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published last week that she considers Scott, with whom she was two years old and with whom she had daughter Stormi, to be one of her closest friends. “We have a great relationship,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar. “We are like best friends. We both love Stormi and want the best for them. We stay connected and coordinated. I think (my parents) in situations with Stormi what they would do. They were very practical with me and I want to the same for Stormi. “

Meanwhile, Scott said he would never stop loving Jenner. “I spent a lot of time with my family and my daughter Stormi,” he told XXL-Magazin in an interview published in December. Stormi is one of the best people I know. She is like my best friend. It makes life a little easier. She simply inspires me and surprises me every day with how she thinks. It is so crazy. Your mother and I came up with the name Stormi. I love her mom and I will always do it. The difficult thing about relationships is just trying to be one without a million external voices interfering. ”

