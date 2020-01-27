Advertisement

MIAMI, January 27 (UPI) – San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said his team must play hard for the entire 60 minutes of Super Bowl LIV if they hope they can include the quarterback Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs.

“All good quarterbacks are hard to beat and plan and Patrick is as good as everyone else,” Shanahan said during the Super Bowl Opening Night Monday at Marlins Park in Miami. “If you have the arm strength that he has and athletic ability, he can’t make one throw.

“He can make and play things in the pocket and play at a rhythm like a real pocket passer and when things break he can be a freak and creative.”

Mahomes showed his whimsical traits by leading the Chiefs out of a 24-0 hole to win their first match this postseason against Texas Texan. He threw three more touchdowns in the AFC Championship game and led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

“I’ve never played with someone like him before. Pat Mahomes is not for nothing Pat Mahomes,” said tight-headed chef Travis Kelce.

Kelce said he had no doubt that the Chiefs could organize their miraculous comeback against the Texans. He thought “we have Pat Mahomes” when his team looked like it would be eliminated early in the playoffs. Mahomes responded by throwing five touchdowns in the dramatic victory and igniting the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

“We knew it was a chess game where we had to do some crazy things,” said Chief’s broad receiver Sammy Watkins of the comeback victory. “(We thought,) why not? We have the best quarterback in the league that can do some crazy things and we literally scored seven times in succession to win.

“We have a lot of fire and character. I don’t think a team can just come back from the 24-0 and say,” we’ll be back, we’re going to win this game. “That’s why we’re in this position now.”

Mahomes won the NFL MVP in his first year as a starting quarterback. He has changed his game into something that many fans – and teammates – have never seen. Mahomes can escape from the bag and run away from defenders, throwing passes from any angle to connect to receivers for massive play. He can also stay in the bag and calmly dismantle opposing defenses.

“It’s this thing he’s doing on the sidelines,” said Chiefs star Tyreek Hill. “He’s like a rock and he smiles. He says,” Guys, let’s go, man. ” He gets fired, having Patrick is a blessing, he sets a good example, he always works hard to be the best.

“Pat is very different.”

Mahomes earned respect from the bank

The leadership of Mahomes is no coincidence. He waited patiently for that role with the Chiefs. Many talented college perspectives going into the first round of an NFL Draft want to have an immediate impact and want to get on the field as much as possible. Mahomes had to sit for an entire season, while veteran Alex Smith made a quarterback of the team.

Instead of complaining, Mahomes used the opportunity to listen and learn from the experienced gunfighter. His experienced teammates watched and Mahomes earned respect without taking a single photo. Smith left the team the following season and handed over the performance to the phenomenon.

“He has never tried to cross his limits with Alex,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid. “Alex was a great teacher. The players respected how (Mahomes) dealt with that situation. You could see the talent every day. He did the same things he does with the scout team now.”

Mahomes attributes “much” of his early success to the teachings of Smith and said that Smith gave him a “blueprint” about being a professional quarterback. He still uses Smith’s blueprint to prepare for each game.

Comparisons with the big ones

Mahomes has always been compared to other leading quarterbacks, but fans did not know if he would achieve the high expectations until he became a full-time starter. He answered the call by throwing 50 touchdowns last season, heading for the best player in the competition.

“There is a reason why he has been so successful, so young in his career,” said Richard Sherman, 49-star cornerback. “It’s because he’s special. He does things that don’t come close to anyone else in this competition.

“He has qualities from Aaron Rodgers. He has qualities from Russell Wilson. He has qualities from Tony Romo. He has qualities from many great quarterbacks in this competition, but he is still unique in himself.”

Sherman leads a 49ers-unit that this season had the number 1 defense in the NFL. The Chiefs had the most powerful passing attack in the AFC. As Shanahan said, his defense, attack and special teams must play a full 60-minute game to keep Mahomes and the Chiefs off.

“It’s about competitiveness, the teammates around me listening to me and they know I’m doing it for the best interest in the team, and don’t have to be the only leader,” Mahomes said. “There are leaders in this team. We talk to each other and keep a positive mindset. It really helps us when we’re down, or when we’re up, to really keep our feet down.”

