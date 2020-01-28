Kyle Meredith with ... Scotty McCreery | Podcast | Interview

Advertisement

Kyle Meredith with … Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery gives Kyle Meredith a call on The Soundcheck Sessions EP. The country star discusses the moment of validation to regain control of his writing and to see his album Seasons Change soar to No. 1 with the single “Five More Minutes”. The feat made him the first artist to do it without a manager or label after being abandoned following his efforts in 2013.

McCreery also talks about being considered a perfect Christian child after winning the 10th season of American Idol in 2011 and the difficulties of living up to this image, which can be heard on “In Between” with a set of lyrics who are trying to dispel the pedestal prodigy, it has been set. Later, we receive an update on his next album in preparation and hear about his travel book not to call a biography, which has just been reissued in paperback.

