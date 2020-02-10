Kyle Meredith With ... Mayday Parade Derek Sanders | Interview | podcast

Advertisement

Kyle Meredith With … Derek Sanders

Derek Sanders talks to Kyle Meredith about his first solo EP My Rock and Roll Heart, in which the singer of the Mayday Parade records acoustic cover versions of Saves The Day, Something Corporate and The Juliana Theory. The title itself comes from Jimmy Eat World’s “A Praise Chorus”, which gives the two an opportunity to discuss the genius of the American bleed record.

Sanders also remembers the Tallahassee scene from which he emerged, local legends. But Lauren and how emo and punk pop are making a comeback after 20 years. Sanders also shares what he can expect from his solo shows, explains the plan for more of these solo EPs, gives us an update on the next Mayday Parade album and provides information on whether the band will be involved in the campaign season.

