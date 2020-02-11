Kvelertak 'Splid' Album Review: Different Singer, Same Energy

Advertisement

When was the last time a band changed lead singers without slowing down? There is a lot of precedent for this kind of thing in rock history. It always happened: Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac, AC / DC, Genesis, Van Halen, Iron Maiden. In each of these situations the band changed radically after the big change. The band got crappy many times. Still, these bands stayed together for at least a while; often they grew taller than ever with their previous singers. But that was all decades ago. The bands were already big, established names. Could something like this happen today? And could it be with a band that isn’t already huge? We may find out soon.

At home in Norway, Kvelertak are damn big. The band routinely top the bill at the gigantic metal festivals they saw there. Her first three albums have all been featured in Norway’s top 3. You went on tour with Metallica. You are a big deal! Everywhere else in the world, Kvelertak are absolute cult monsters. They are a wonderfully strange band – Scandinavian Vikings who sing in Norwegian and shape the crackling screeches of black and death metal into fist-up classic rock singalong material. They always had the kind of personality that you hear even through the built-in language barrier, and that’s why critics like me fell in love with them. So what happens when this personality changes?

In 2018, Kvelertak’s longtime frontman Erlend Hjelvik, owner of one of the most fearsome growls in the recent past, announced that he was leaving the band. Almost immediately, Kvelertak replaced him with Ivar Nikolaisen, the former singer of some bands who were on tour with Kvelertak. Nikolaisen is an inspired choice. He understands exactly what Kvelertak has always done great – this strange and difficult balance of dirty underground metal, boiling, theatrical, melodic pomp. He screams almost as loud as Hjelvik. But the tone of Nikolaisen’s voice is different. It is higher and cleaner. Nikolaisen can both sing cleanly and scream breakneck, although he still does more of it. It is a gradual but significant shift. The Kvelertak that recorded Splid, the new album, is clearly the same band, but you can hear the difference immediately.

The only big, obvious difference is that Nikolaisen sometimes sings in English, which Hjelvik never did. He doesn’t do it too often. Splid has only two English songs, but both are monsters. On “Crack Of Doom”, Nikolaisen exchanges a few lines with Troy Sanders, the co-leader of Mastodon, and the shit they scream is just fantastic: “Born with a lack of PMA! I have Judgment Day in my DNA! “” Discord “has a lot of the same angry absurdity:” We fell into a ditch! I took a BC Rich to cure our itching! “Until I saw these lyrics, it never occurred to me what Kvelertak sang about. But these texts rule. So I went ahead and fed the rest of the splid text sheet via Google Translate. Some highlights:

• “Ten thousand years of hell!”

• “Carcasses and donkeys glide past quietly!”

• “Surrender to the owl’s hegemony!”

• “Titty fuck Mammon’s cock in the middle of a bright day!”

• “Go to war in euphoria! Either die in blood than live in shit! “

• “Deliver yourself to Ragnarok!”

• “Useless cock, how are you? You spent all of these 10 on total stupidity! “

• “Open your stomach! Shut up and enjoy your terrible body! “

• “Grow up, get a life! Misanthropy, damn it 2009! You look like a damn playmo! Empty inside, plastic outside! “

Obviously, it’s all shitty. (Just as obviously most of it is probably awful, awkward wrong.) There is a lot of stuff about Vikings and Nordic legends, although it is not fascist that Norway’s original black metal bands sometimes used these images. (Kvelertak has always been a staunch anti-fascist.) One song is titled “Fuck This Hole”. It’s about the harmful forces of capitalism and conformity, and there’s a surprising amount of tea, which maybe means something else there. Even after looking at the translations, I don’t understand much about it. I probably shouldn’t understand most of it.

The whole point is: Kvelertak is still dedicated to kicking all types of butts in every aspect of their presentation, including the lyrics. Musically, Splid continues the path the band has been following for some time, going from the completely blackened D-Beat madness of their self-titled debut from 2010 to the larger, richer choruses of Meir 2013 and Nattesferd 2016. The band recorded Nattesferd itself, but for Splid they returned to Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, the man who produced their first two albums. The sound, great but still crispy, nailed exactly this perfect combination.

Parts of Splid sound like crustpunk from the early 80s or black metal from the early 90s. Parts of it sound like pure guitar rock blare from the 70s. There are a couple of weirdly beautiful acoustic moments that sound like Prime Radio grunge, and a few other weirdly beautiful acoustic moments that sound like mid-80s neoclassical Metallica interludes. But Kvelertak’s big gift is the way these moments all flow together – the way they sound like Morbid Angel and Van Halen and Disfear and Thin Lizzy and every time I die, and Bad Company and Soundgarden at the same time ,

Splid ensures enormous fun, friendly anger music, music as dizzy as wild. It must be difficult to figure out this sound since literally no one else has made it. But Kvelertak didn’t just figure out how to create this mess. They figured out how to do it after getting a brand new singer. Once Splid starts to notice you, you may not notice anything change.

Splid is 2/14 on Rise Records.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTgGTLys078 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTrmHnwg36I (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DXZ8XSuiOI (/ embed)

