Advertisement

Last episode we saw how Rishabh takes the initiative and saves Preeta. He also asks Karan why he did not take this initiative. Rishabh decides that he will now take the responsibility to unite everyone.

In Today Episode, Preeta drinks tea when she becomes suspicious while Srishti grins. She asks her what she wants to ask, but Srishti denies it. Preeta pulls her ears and asks her what she is thinking about. Srishti tells her that she knew that Rishabh is telling the truth and then she is about to spill the tea. Preeta and Srishti share a teasing moment and then Preeta says she knows Karan won’t think of her like she used to. Srishti agrees and knows what Maira is up to.

Maira is worried and calls Sherlin. Sherlins thinks what she wants now. Maira informs her that everything has been ruined and Preeta has been saved. Sherlin does not understand and asks her who saved her. Maira informs that it was Rishabh who saved her. She taunts Sherlin as if she couldn’t even take care of her husband. Karan suddenly enters the room and she breaks the conversation. Karan asks her the reason to worry. She replies that today is her mother’s birthday and that she cannot do anything. Karan assures her that we will celebrate her birthday. Maira wonders she can get sympathy if she has no love.

Advertisement

Rishabh is in his room when Rakhi knocks on the door. Rishabh tells her she didn’t have to knock, she could have come in. Rakhi mentions that she did her best to help Sarla when she was locked up in the room. Rakhi mentions that she did this because something happened today when she interfered with Daadi and Karina’s conversation. The relationships are tense. She now feels that she is no longer part of this house. Rishabh explains to her that everything is situational and that Karina is not feeling well after what happened today. Rakhi asks Rishabh if her thinking is wrong, to which he answers that she can do what she wants. Rakhi immediately says that she wants to meet Sarla. Rishabh hands her the car keys, but she wonders if she can drive or not. Rishabh takes the keys back and promises to drink coffee with her. She gets the feeling of belonging to the Luthra family. Rishabh jokes if she needs to add more makeup, Rakhi hits him and they both leave.

Sherlin is very angry when her plan failed. She wanted to kill Preeta and let her rot in prison, but Rishabh saved her. She’s out of control. She thinks she can’t let Preeta enter Luthra’s house, because that’s why she supports the marriage of Karan and Maira. She sees the video and finds no evidence. She sends the video to someone who will edit and send it back.

Karina comes out and sees Ramona standing there. Ramona apologizes for whatever happened. Karina mentions that she does not have to apologize because the bond between them is strong and does not have to worry. Ramona wonders that Rakhi is upset because she didn’t even want her. Karina is overjoyed and they both go looking for Rakhi.

Sarla along with Preeta and Srishti scold Janki for consuming a cough syrup with terrible side effects. There is a doorbell and Srishti opens the door. Rishabh stands outside and asks what happened. Srishti is about to tell him everything when she notices Rakhi and asks them to come inside. They are sitting on the couch and are curious to see Janki smile. Srishti goes inside to prepare tea. The show ends when Rakhi apologizes for not being there when they came to ask for help. Sarla understands her situation and thanks when Rishabh came to help them. Rakhi apologizes on behalf of Karina.

Advertisement