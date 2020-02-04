Advertisement

Syfys Krypton ended the first half of his second round with the brutal execution of a significant character. Now Seg should be able to cope with this loss, while additionally struggling with a little Brainiac in his bean and no matter, Dru-Zod has considered for his BFG.

Krypton star Cameron Cuffe, who visited TVLine’s Comedian-Con Suite in San Diego, reflected Jax’s “daring” murder of Lyta after Zod voided a deal they had made. Shortly thereafter, Val made the uncomfortable name of blowing up the house elevator, even at the cost of some civilians. “It’s a gift about punishments, and it was all the time,” the famous actor. “Zod has gone too far – and now the rebels have it too.”

“When a significant figure like [Lyta] dies, it has major ramifications,” added Cuffe. “Seg is devastated…. He couldn’t save the individual he loved most. “

In addition, Cuffe solves the burning question in the questions and answers about the video – since Zod was not “deleted” after his mother’s death, could Lyta really be alive? – After that we are included in the shooting of the haunting Seg / Brainiac scenes with Blake Ritson.

He then previews Zod’s plan for the aforementioned codex-enabled weapon before teasing a “really, really cool” season two finale.

