Kristin Smart: Search warrants served in the Cal Poly cold matter

Almost 24 years after the disappearance of student Kristin Smart from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, investigators and the FBI signed search warrants in San Luis Obispo County, Washington and San Pedro on Wednesday. , where a man interviewed at the time of Smart’s disappearance is now lives.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said it disclosed the development “due to the high profile of the investigation into the disappearance and whereabouts of Kristin Smart and to avoid the dissemination of false information”.

Sheriff’s officials said the warrants remain sealed. But several sources said they were part of an effort to collect physical evidence, including DNA, that could reveal what happened to the 19-year-old woman.

One of the wanted locations is in block 900 of West Upland Avenue in San Pedro, where Paul Flores, another Cal Poly SLO student interviewed when Smart disappeared at the time, has lived for over a decade. , according to sources.

A leaflet on a missing person is still posted on a telephone pole in front of Paul Flores’ home in San Pedro.

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

FBI agents and detectives from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff were in the area on Wednesday, but no arrests were made, authorities said.

Flores was identified as a person of interest in the matter by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson. Smart disappeared on the way back from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996. Flores was seen walking with her on the way to university dorms the night she disappeared.

The warrants come after investigators recently discovered that two trucks linked to Flores’ family at the time of Smart’s disappearance had been found by investigators in another state.

Smart’s family sued Flores in civil court, but he was not charged with the crime. In response to the lawsuit, Flores denied all of the allegations made against him. He invoked his right to the 5th amendment against self-incrimination before a grand jury and a civil statement.

The latest research marks a new twist in one of California’s coldest mysteries.

After Smart’s disappearance, law enforcement used helicopters, horses, and ground-penetrating radar to chase the missing student. She was officially declared dead in 2002, but her body was never found.

In 2016, federal investigators dug up a hill near the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus, looking for remains. They also searched the courtyard of a house.

Since Parkinson became sheriff over ten years ago, investigators have collected 140 “new evidence”, previously searched nine separate locations, served 18 search warrants, re-submitted 37 evidence from the earliest stages of the investigation. the investigation for more recent DNA tests and carried out more than 90 face-to-face interviews.

But in recent months, the investigation has intensified with efforts to track vehicles belonging to the Flores family at the time of Smart’s disappearance.

When she disappeared, authorities delayed the search of Smart’s dormitory until June 5 and did not search Flores’ room until June 10, more than two weeks after the woman was last seen.

Flores, who grew up in nearby Arroyo Grande, removed all of his belongings from the room.

A year before Smart’s disappearance, a student called the San Luis Obispo police at 1 a.m. and told dispatchers that Flores, apparently drunk, had climbed a trellis outside her apartment and refused to leave her balcony. He was gone by the time the police arrived, police said.