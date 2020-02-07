Kris Bernal becomes engaged to a non-Showbiz friend

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actress Kris Bernal is engaged. On Thursday, February 6th, her friend Perry Choi asked the question during a birthday party that she organized for him.

The proposal was taken up by Nice Print Photography.

Kris and Perry have been together for 3 years. In a December 31st post, she thanked Perry for being by her side.

“I want to thank you for the endless things you do for me and for everything you are @ choi.perry. For the endless, honest, constant, complete love for me, with all my heart, mind and whole His!” Kris said.

Kris was last seen in the GMA afternoon tele series Hanggang Sa Dulo ng Buhay Ko. – Rappler.com