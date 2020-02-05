KRIS ANKA makes WOLVERINE classy in the BLACK CAT Guest Arc

Advertisement

Credit: Kris Anka / Brian Reber / Ferran Delgado (Marvel Comics)

Credit: J. Scott Campbell (Marvel Comics)

Kris Anka is returning to Marvel for the first time in a two-part story this week Black cat, Felicia is one of the most popular Marvel characters by the California-based artist, but this has become an even more special arc as the former Uncanny X-Men artist also draws Wolverine.

Or rather patch. (You know, Wolverine’s secret identity when he’s in Madripoor.)

Newsarama spoke to the serial writer Jed MacKay about this thief’s tale in Madripoor on Tuesday, and now we’re talking to the person who drew it about the current situation: Kris Anka.

self-portrait

Credit: Kris Anka

Newarama: Kris, I was really strengthened when I learned that you were drawing two editions of Black cat, Why did you take this chance?

Kris Anka: Frankly, Black Cat is one of my favorite characters across Marvel, so it was an easy choice. She’s a character I’ve loved since the 90s, so I jumped on the offer.

NRAMA: We spoke to Black cat Writer Jed MacKay earlier this month and he described it # 9 as “classy” though # 10 How would you describe what’s going on here?

Anka: Oh, I very much agree with this assessment. It’s a lot of fun to set up # 9We can explore some famous places in Madripoor and spend time with Felicia. And then we come to # 10 we really turn it up and go out with the black cat. There is so much in there # 10 That was a part that I wanted to draw for a long time, so it was a blast for me.

NRAMA: You not only draw Felicia, but also Madripoor and Mr. Patch (Spoiler: It’s Wolverine). You have drawn Wolverine before, but if it is a patch, does it offer you something new to draw and have fun?

Anka: First and foremost, I think drawing Logan in a tuxedo is a very new concept. I can play Logan as a noble and reserved person, as can the ridiculous suspension of unbelief that comes with a disguise that is hard to disguise and that no one can see through.

Credit: Kris Anka / Brian Reber / Ferran Delgado (Marvel Comics)

NRAMA: Speaking of outfit: For runaways you have created outfit notes for every issue. I know you are only at Black cat for two questions, but did you design something like that?

Anka: Yes, I have to do a little. Felicia is such a strong personality, a woman who prides herself on the finer things that you can’t just make every outfit for her, even if it’s short. I had to work out a few outfit designs for her and add my own torch to the character.

Credit: Kris Anka / Brian Reber / Ferran Delgado (Marvel Comics)

NRAMA: For those who are curious, do you show such things in your Patreon?

Anka: I usually try to keep it as spoiler-light as possible, but I usually throw up some exclusive sneak peaks or work-in-progress of my projects. Just something special for those who follow me there.

NRAMA: This is the second stint in two editions you recently did behind The White Trees. Is this kind of quick double hit something you like?

Anka: To be honest, it’s kind of a new experiment for me, but there were definitely some real factors that had to do with these decisions and the inability to commit to something longer.

Black Cat in progress

Credit: Kris Anka

NRAMA: Last question – big picture, what do you hope that people will benefit from your two expenses? Black cat? And do you have any tips for cosplayers who might be interested in your designs here?

Anka: I just hope people enjoy it. There was a lot that was dear to my heart in these two editions, and I was very excited to draw them, and I hope they get through in the last book. I really tried to make Felicia my own statement with the ponytail and the comfortable outsoles for her shoes, which hopefully will appeal to some cosplayers.