Korean liquor store. Black quarter. A quarter of a century after the riots, apprehensions are still deep

It all started with a stick – on which everyone can agree.

A Korean stock boy was wielding the stick on a black boss inside a Leimert Park liquor store late on a Sunday afternoon. In some accounts, the customer was brutally kicked out for missing a nickel – another example of the Korean store mistreating the surrounding African-American community. In others, the man was drunk and on his third raid of the day, and the employee refused service, as required by law.

The late 2017 incident pitted the store’s long-standing Korean merchant against a gang of black activists who voiced familiar complaints about outsiders taking advantage of the scarcity of retail options in south Los Angeles. the Korean community and a city that remembers how similar tensions a quarter of a century ago peaked with Los Angeles in flames.

Over time, one party would be driven from the city and the other would claim victory, with city and community authorities rushing to formulate a plan to prevent such tensions in the future.

And for everyone involved, it was a reminder that the embers of the 1992 Los Angeles riots still brooded in communities where economic disparities and racial and cultural misunderstandings never dissipated.

Protesters

Half a dozen members of the Africa Town Coalition were running their weekly food bank in Leimert Park, distributing meals and supplies, when someone ran and told them about the skirmish at Hubert’s Liquor’s.

They were regulars in the region, chanting slogans of black empowerment and soliciting donations for food gifts and school supplies. Mostly middle-aged men, they belonged to the generation who matured in Los Angeles during the collective anger of 1992, with political anguish but without the organizational prowess or the scale of the Black Lives Matter movement.

For years, they had protested and boycotted companies that they claimed had disrespected the community: a Walmart, a Boost Mobile, a Wienerschnitzel. When they heard about Hubert’s, they went into action and announced a “big store closure.” They made signs – “Our number counts. Respect Black Power ”- waved the black nationalist flag and pulled out the megaphone, preventing customers from entering the store.

Protests have drawn on longstanding complaints about Hubert – prices a dollar or two higher than in big box stores, the short treatment of employees who did not seem to live or care about the neighborhood, the row photos stuck on the bullet-proof glass of alleged shoplifters. They didn’t know much about the owner, a tiny woman who spoke faltering English, but that hardly mattered. For them, she was yet another stranger enjoying the neighborhood.

“They would add 5 cents more than necessary. For many people, 5 cents is a big deal, “said Eschelle Washington, 38.

The African Town Coalition led a month-long demonstration against a Korean liquor store in Leimert Park.

Protests and boycotts were proven methods for the group. William “Billion” Campbell, 49, organized his first protest in his twenties when a convenience store clerk yelled at him and his cousin for reading comics without buying them. The clerk apologized after two days.

“We have the right to hold them accountable and to stifle their finances,” said Kevin Wharton Price, one of the group’s leaders. “No matter how people perceive our methods, our methodology is solid and successful.”

Hubert’s is in the heart of Leimert Park, one of the last historically black neighborhoods in Los Angeles, an area that the group advocated to be renamed “Africa Town”. Protesters shouted to customers that the store “doesn’t deserve the Black and the Brown Dollars.” During a lively demonstration, Price and Campbell were briefly detained but not charged and returned the following day to protest.

After weeks, when they felt their complaints were falling on deaf ears, they took the demonstration to Koreatown. The signs they wore did not mince their words:

“No more Korean merchant parasites.”

The owner

It was almost like a fate that Soon Yoon ended up in Leimert Park.

She had come to the United States with little to her name. She first worked at a gas station, then sold tamales and menudo at Canoga Park before saving enough to buy a liquor store in East LA. When her husband left her for a younger wife, the store became a lifeline for Yoon and her two children. .

During the L.A. riots, dozens of Korean-owned liquor stores were burned. By then, a single mom in her 50s, Yoon was planning to move on to something safer, perhaps a laundromat, and sold her store.

But one day, she missed her normal exit from Highway 10 and somehow ended up in Leimert Park. She saw a liquor store busy selling and quickly bought it with a loan from the Small Business Administration.

For two decades, Yoon said, she believed she had good relationships with the community. Except for some children who ran out with a can of this or that a few times a year, she had few problems.

Its prices weren’t cheap, but an additional 2% or 3% markup was a business decision many traders took to take advantage of the lack of competition and compensate for what they thought was the risk of doing business in poorer and high crime areas. .

“People think we are raking, but they don’t see the 10 to 15 hours a day we invest, the loans we take out and the hard work we do,” said Mike Kim, president of Southern California Korean American Grocers Assn. “They only think about the money we take.”

Yoon had regulars with whom she exchanged warm greetings, who came for their morning paper or a snack after the shows left at a nearby theater. From time to time, she paid a local guy on her chance to sweep her parking lot. A man called her “mom-san” and she came out from behind the counter to hug her. Through the local merchants’ association, she donated to programs near Crenshaw High.

The man who was kicked out of the store with the stick was also a regular, the local drunk whose poison of choice is beer, Yoon said. She was looking through a rear security camera when the problem started.

When Yoon went out to see what was going on, one of the women who challenged the behavior of the stock boy threw water at her. A handful of protesters returned the next day with their signs and megaphone, and again the next day.

What started as complaints about a man’s ill-treatment has turned into a litany of grievances, blaming all the social ills in the region for the store and the alcohol it sells.

The protests continued for weeks, then months. The police came several times to prevent the crowd from getting out of hand, but said they could not stop the group from gathering on the public streets.

In December 2017, after months of intermittent protests and demand lists, Yoon’s daughter, worried about her 79-year-old mother, began to implore her to leave everything behind.

Alarmed by the protests, a store employee called the Korean American Federation, a community group that serves and represents non-English speaking first generation immigrants.

Emile Mack, vice president of the federation and retired Los Angeles fire department official, said he could see the dispute from two angles. Adopted from South Korea raised by black parents in the south of Los Angeles, he grew up going to a corner liquor store a bit like Hubert’s for crisps and sodas in the 60s and 70s.

Using his connections, he assembled a group to discuss the situation – representatives from the First African Methodist Episcopal Church, the mayor’s office, city council, and the assembly. The group began to meet in a church and later at city hall, examining requests from protesters.

“The people who are actually in the community don’t have a much better understanding or relationship than they did in 1992.”

Emile Mack, Korean American Federation of Los Angeles

Mack realized that the situation at Hubert’s was a sign that, even though many leaders of the black and Korean communities organized joint events and posed for photo ops, among many Angelenos, stereotypes and misunderstandings persisted.

“The people who are actually in the community do not have a better understanding or relationship than what they had in 1992,” he said. “‘ Koreans, they just come to take our money. African-Americans come in and they steal from us. “… Fundamental things you might have heard 25 years ago, and that most people are still thinking about the community.”

At the time, almost half of the liquor stores in southern Los Angeles were owned by Korean immigrants, attracted by cheap rent, minimal English required, and a bad supply. They settled in neighborhoods they did not understand at a time when crime was at its highest level, the police presence was increased and black communities felt besieged.

Tensions increased in 1991 when a 15-year-old girl, Latasha Harlins, was shot in the back of the head by a Korean trader who suspected her of shoplifting. Hostility turned to rage when Soon Ja Du, convicted of manslaughter, was sentenced to probation. When South L.A. broke out in riots after Rodney King’s verdict the following year, more than 2,300 Korean businesses were looted and burned.

In many ways, the Korean liquor stores that still dot South L.A. are today a snapshot of the early 1990s. The majority of the owners are still first generation immigrants whose children worked in more lucrative occupations. Most customers also remain economically disenfranchised – if not worse – than the rest of the city.

Kirkpatrick Tyler, field representative for the mayor of South L.A., said it seemed that everyone involved in the Hubert conflict simply wanted to be heard and recognized. He tried to sort of act as a translator, “listening to people and putting what they say in an acceptable format that others can understand.”

“It is an uncomfortable space,” he said. “It’s about knowing how to make the decision:” Let’s stay in this space and talk to each other. “”

After spending hours with the protesters and chatting at length with Yoon, the owner, Mack, wrote a response to requests from the African City Coalition.

Yoon offered to participate in cultural awareness training and help with local drug abuse programs; she agreed to offer more than alcohol and to make a monthly donation to the coalition’s food program. Mack noted that Yoon had previously sponsored programs for nearby youth and that she had previously employed a black employee for eight years until her retirement and that she had tried to hire others since then. Yoon had previously removed the photos of the alleged shoplifters.

In December 2017, while Mack and the protesters were going back and forth over the changes to the store, Yoon quietly sold the business to another Korean owner. Mack said she felt she was being presented in an unfairly negative light.

“It was really disturbing for her,” he said. “It was just too much.”

Yoon later said that she felt compelled to sell for much less than what Hubert was worth. Some of her regulars, she added, begged her to stay, offering to call the police on the protesters on her behalf. She thinks it was strangers, not the community, who pushed her away.

“I have never lost the heart of the neighborhood,” she said.

The results

The protests continued for about a month after the change of ownership, but eventually disappeared. Since then, Hubert’s has become a symbol of both progress and stagnation.

Simon Choi, the new owner, lowered prices, cleaned up the store’s appearance and started stocking more fresh produce. He organizes barbecues in the parking lot, gives drinks every week to the Coalition for the Homeless food distribution and gives $ 100 a month to support the group’s activities. This fall, Choi also bought a new leaf blower for a neighborhood beautification project.

The Africa Town Coalition, the Korean American Federation and the office of Mayor Eric Garcetti have explored the lessons of what happened at Hubert’s elsewhere in Los Angeles. They talked about creating a “cultural skills” workshop for business owners to teach them communication skills and the historical context for specific communities, possibly imagining a score that would be displayed in each store as ratings food safety in restaurants.

But after several meetings, working groups and proposals, the effort failed, with a new representative from South L.A. for the Garcetti office and community groups moving on to other matters.

Mack recently said that until fundamental inequalities are improved, another situation like that of Hubert probably awaits in another corner of Los Angeles.

“Unless there are changes that allow small businesses to be acquired by the average person, it will remain difficult,” he said. “I don’t think the changes have been made that make black ownership more viable today than it was 25 years ago.”

This fall, there was one last unfinished business in the battle against Hubert.

One of the protest leaders, Kevin Wharton Price, entered a downtown courthouse in November wearing a washed-out Africa Town sweatshirt. He had come to address the 2-year-old attorney whom he had received after having demonstrated at the store. The penalty: a fine of $ 400.

For Price, it was worth it for Leimert Park. In addition, he said, he plans to let it go to collections anyway.