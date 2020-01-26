Kobe Bryant's mural becomes a shrine to fans who mourn his death

Advertisement

Dozens of people stopped to view a mural by Kobe Bryant on the side of the Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

On the side of the mural were the words “At 4.13, Kobe played his last game … this tribute has 413 triangles.”

Since the news came out, visitors have put yellow sticky notes on the purple wall that read, “Kobe, you were king of LA and the legend of basketball R.I.P. Brother, “Thank you Kobe for everything you are, LA” and “Thank you Mamba for showing us what it means to be a champion.”

Daryl Vaskerville added a single red rose and three candles to the growing Bryant memorial. There was a bouquet of flowers, black and gold Nike shoes, and people who got emotional in Bryant jerseys.

“He described in detail what it means to be a champion,” said Vaskerville

They wore Lakers jackets, purple hats, and Lakers purple and gold pajama bottoms.

Angelenos laid flowers on the Kobe Bryant mural, his mouth wide open and a basketball in his left hand, and lit candles that flickered in the wind. One of the candles had a gold “8”.

A Shoe Palace employee handed out sticky notes and pens so people could fill them in and stick them on the wall.

Someone was filling flowers with a Nike shoe.

Jaxon Brown, 17, left a pair of gold and black Nikes that he had always worn for volleyball training.

“I wanted to leave her here in honor of him,” he said. “Kobe grew up like my hero.”

Many people took photos either in front of the mural or from across the street, where some were sitting with their faces in their hands on the side of the road as they watched the crowd continue to grow.

They traveled from Sherman Oaks or decided to use their 15-minute break to go to the mural and do their waiting.

“Greatest Laker ever,” someone called.

“It doesn’t seem real,” said Shon Benjamin, who grew up in Inglewood. “This is our Michael Jordan. There are many memories of him in my living room and his jersey on my body,” he said. “He was the hero of L.A.”

“Michael Jordan made it a business, Kobe a passion.”

The 44-year-old heard the news from his staff and thought it was wrong. He left the work on his break to get to the mural.

“Everyone takes a break to get here,” he said.

His 21-year-old son is “in tears, in a puddle” at home.

“This is his hero, his favorite player of all time,” he said.

The assembly spoke English, Spanish and a number of languages. Benjamin pointed to the dozen who were standing next to him.

“Look around, look at all the different people, the different areas of life that he has influenced,” said Benjamin.

“Man, man,” he said in a waning voice.

“Black Mamba forever,” said Benjamin, staring at the mural.

Vaskerville said he came to do his waiting.

“I’ve been watching him since season one, one of my favorite players,” he said. Vakserville heard of the mural and decided to join the crowd.

He predicted that many more murals would be created.

“I’m pretty sure there will be more,” he said.

“This is not a small situation, it is a very big deal.”

