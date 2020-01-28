Advertisement

Laker’s legend Kobe Bryant died on Sunday at the age of 41 after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California sacrificed his life and that of eight other passengers.

His sudden and breathtaking death will evoke memories of the legacy he built when he became one of the biggest rivals the NBA has ever seen.

And part of that legacy will be his relentless connection to LeBron James.

MORE: How Bryant’s legacy took shape by driving Michael Jordan in the 1998 All Star game

This connection peaked in the days before Bryant’s death. The day after James played for Bryant’s Lakers in his hometown of Philadelphia, he finished third in the NBA overall. James wore shoes that read “Mamba 4 Life”.

James nodded to Bryant after his last feat and considered the surreal nature of overtaking one of his basketball idols:

“I’m glad to be having a conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant,” said James. “One of the best basketball players of all time, one of the best Lakers of all time. The man hung two jerseys at the Staples Center. It’s just insane.”

Bryant congratulated James on his performance on Twitter the same day:

Move the game forward @KingJames. Respect my brother 💪🏾 # 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant), January 26, 2020

MORE: How Kobe turned an hater into an admirer

Bryant was of course notorious for his competitive character when he played. On the basketball court, he appreciated winning over everything that often manifested itself in relentless play, heated exchanges and legendary stories about trash talk. It also made his congratulations so much more effective. He was friendlier in retirement and more generous in his praise.

Unfortunately, Bryant’s death will always be part of James’ latest milestone. But that’s not the only connection that the two all-timers share.

Their careers, which overlapped from 2003 to 2016, are among the most successful in NBA history, spawning eight NBA championships, five NBA finals MVPs, five NBA MVPs, and 34 NBA All-Star selections. They never played in the same league, but won a pair of Olympic gold medals in 2008 and ’12 as part of the men’s US basketball team. During her time in the ’08 squad, Bryant, then the older statesman, challenged James himself.

They are some of the most productive players to have entered the field, although James Bryant has overtaken in almost all major statistical categories. They both entered the league right after high school. And both became faces of the league, much like Michael Jordan before them.

They have achieved a fame that is rarely found in sports, primarily because of their outstanding gameplay, but also because the NBA has achieved a level of globality that cannot be compared to any other sport in the United States. Leader, player, laker.

Bryant’s connection to James is an immutable part of his legacy – one that will last forever.

