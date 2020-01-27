Kobe Bryant's death struck near his home for USC basketball - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Across from Fairfax High School is a sneaker store, Shoe Palace. One of its walls is painted purple, with the likeness of Kobe Bryant hovering in the air for a dunk.

Kobe young. You can see it through afro and hops. The mural was painted after his 60-point performance in the last game of his 20-year career. The image is made up of 413 triangles, in honor of the date of his last game, April 13. And not just any form, but the one that gave its name to the offense in which Bryant thrived under coach Phil Jackson when he won five Lakers championships.

The store is a familiar haunt for Fairfax students, like the former Lion and current USC leader Ethan Anderson. But on Sunday, it turned into a watch site as fans of the Lakers and Angelenos solemnly gathered to honor Bryant, who died Sunday morning in a helicopter accident that claimed the lives of eight other people, including his daughter Gianna.

“I could see it from the classroom all the time,” said Anderson of the mural. “It never really hit me until he died that, wow, he’s a guy God blessed us with and probably never will come back.” Kobe is not just a regular basketball player. ”

And it was obvious a long time ago.

USC assistant coach Jason Hart graduated from Inglewood High the same year Bryant graduated from Lower Merion. The two were invited to participate in the Magic-All-Star Game in 1996.

“He was just better than everyone,” said Hart. “He was different. He was the closest Michael Jordan clone I had ever seen, and that was how he was in high school. Simply better than everyone. ”

Bryant’s impact on the next generation of basketball players has been evident throughout the NBA games played after his death on Sunday. Dominguez High Tyson Chandler’s former exhibition was brought to tears as his Houston Rockets bowed against the Denver Nuggets. DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs, the great of Compton High, attributed his love of basketball to Bryant.

The news of Bryant’s death also rocked the USC basketball team. USC goalkeeper Jonah Mathews of Santa Monica was so upset by the news that he decided to wait a few days before talking about Bryant.

First-year center Onyeka Okongwu learned of the accident during the USC women’s basketball game on Sunday.

“When I first found out, I thought it was fake news,” said Okongwu, who set aside his typical LeBron sneakers for a pair of Kobes on Monday. “I never thought he would be this one. It represents so much for many people in SoCal. ”

Like Anderson. He did not grow up in the cult of Kobe. He was a fan of LeBron James, and for a while these clubs felt mutually exclusive.

But as he progressed as a basketball player, Anderson began to appreciate what Bryant stood for, particularly with regard to his work ethic. Anderson would wake up at 5:30 a.m. to get to Fairfax every morning so that he could be part of this basketball team.

And then Anderson learned that during the summers, Bryant woke up at 3 am to go to the gym, just an example of his notorious work ethic. And that left Anderson inspired.

“I couldn’t give you a day in my high school career where I said,” Oh, I’m delighted to wake up at 5:30 in the morning, “said Anderson.” It’s not because I’m in the gym alone or with my trainer at that time no one will know what I’m doing at that time. You don’t have to go on social media and say, “I wake up at 5 am 30 in the morning “just to gloat. Kobe never did that.”

Perhaps it was Bryant’s tenacity that had the greatest impact on the next generation of hoops. Okongwu talked about reading Bryant’s book The Mamba Mentality, and how it helps him cope with adversity and distractions.

But Bryant’s legacy is too extensive, like the city he played in, to be confined to one thing, as Anderson noted.

“I see like people pulling a ball of paper out of a trash can by saying their name. It’s amazing how a simple orange ball can take you so far in life, “said Anderson. “But he also used to say that if basketball was the best thing he did in his life, he failed.… It can save you money, fame and other things, but you get scope. ”

Anderson continued, “A child in China who has never been to America, has never seen Kobe in person, just on TV, to be able to inspire someone like that, is one of my dreams.”

The one Bryant helped inspire.

