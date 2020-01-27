Kobe Bryant's death is a vivid reminder of what it feels like to lose a childhood hero

Advertisement

When I lost a close family member for the first time, I was not a teenager. However, this was someone I had never met. It was someone who had never sent me a Christmas present, who had never put five dollars in a First Communion card and sent it with them. He didn’t attend my ball games or school games.

These things didn’t matter. Roberto Clemente and I had a different kind of relationship.

On New Year’s Eve 1972, Clemente and four others boarded a DC-7 cargo plane in San Juan, in the direction of Nicaragua, which was loaded with relief supplies for earthquakes. Shortly after take-off, an engine failed and the plane flew to the Caribbean. There were no survivors. All of this happened when I was asleep and turned from 1972 to 1973.

I cried for hours when I heard about his death. One of my sisters told me about it when I woke up, but it was such a shock that I didn’t want to believe until it was confirmed on TV – not with an actual news item, but from the moderator of the morning film who talked about it when it was introduced feature that day.

There was no such doubt for a generation of basketball fans who were sure to appreciate Kobe Bryant as much as Clemente. There was no way to hide and block reality for a while to make the tragedy easier to deal with.

Not long after Bryant’s helicopter crashed in Southern California, TMZ reported the news of his death on Twitter. Almost instantly there was discussion on almost all news channels, comments on college basketball games on Sunday from former players who became analysts, including Jim Jackson, who was briefly Bryant’s teammate in Los Angeles.

Clemente had been my first sports hero, although it seemed to be more and more. Like so many of my generation, baseball was the first sport I fell in love with – mainly through Little League, baseball cards, and radio. Clemente’s success has been an indelible part of my childhood. It was what he did and how he did it: the club titles and the way he turned around that big club he put on the plate, the balls he ran into the gaps, the runners who he ejected, his unusual basic racing style, which usually prevailed, caused his helmet to fly loose and fall to the ground.

It was the World Series MVP that he won in 1971 with his batting average of 0.414 and two home runs – one of the oldest players to win the prize at the age of 37. A neighbor’s father drove us downtown Pittsburgh that evening to attend the ceremony. We thought the pirates would get through at the airport after landing. It never happened. It was still a magical night.

Not long after, everything was destroyed. Clemente was still an active player at the time of his death. He had just finished his 18th season with a 0.312 strike average, another all-star game, and pirate appearances in the National League Championship Series.

Bryant, on the other hand, had retired five seasons ago. However, there is an army of young basketball fans who have grown up obsessed with performing at the Lakers. Coping with its sudden loss is not easy. It is common for such fans to feel as connected to their heroes as I do to Clemente.

And for those who are older, it does differently, albeit just as powerfully. Because although many of us do not have the means to use a private helicopter service, we could have experienced such a misfortune if he had driven to his daughter’s game on a freeway and ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time. We understand: I could have been.

Clemente’s loss was most felt in the regions where he was at home: in West Pennyslvania, where he played, and in Puerto Rico, where he was born and grew up and became the greatest sport icon. Clemente was revered throughout the baseball world, but he wasn’t as ubiquitous as Kobe Bryant. It is a product of the modern media that brought Bryant to national television in such a way that he became the most popular player among millions in the United States, Europe and China.

It’s been too long since Clemente’s death passed for me to remember how I came to terms with it. I can tell you it didn’t go quickly. For a while, I honestly hoped that he would show up somewhere off the coast of Puerto Rico on a tiny island or jetty because his body wasn’t being recovered. I didn’t know if geography would allow such a result. It was not a rational fantasy.

The walls of my children’s room were always adorned with photos of sports stars cut out of SPORT magazine or with covers from Sporting News. I decided to dedicate a whole wall to Clemente for years until my father finally asked me to do everything, fix the glue spots and tapes, and repaint the walls when I went to college.

As much as I loathe doing household repairs, part of the process that hurt was removing my Clemente shrine. But it was just a physical manifestation. Although we call this process a loss, it is still with me.

