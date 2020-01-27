Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash stunned the world and made LA mourn

Advertisement

Helicopter rotors chopped too loud and too low through the foggy canyon on Sunday morning.

Scott Daehlin was taking a break from smoking when he built the sound in his church in Calabasas. It was 9:44 a.m. He tracked the sound in the sky toward an empty hill on the other side of Las Virgenes Road.

Advertisement

The helicopter landed on the slope in a violent metal bang, followed by the explosion of an explosion that reverberated across the canyon – and soon all over the world.

Rescue workers are still taking cover at the site of the helicopter accident, which killed nine people in Calabasas on Sunday, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of all time – a beloved, sometimes frustrating star who has fascinated Los Angeles for his 20 legendary years as a laker – was killed in the rubble at the age of 41.

Alongside him, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died – all on board. Bryant appears to have traveled to Thousand Oaks to coach his daughter’s basketball team in a travel tournament. He is survived by his wife Vanessa and three daughters – Natalia (17), Bianka (3) and Capri (7 months).

Officials did not reveal the names of the other victims, but Orange Coast College confirmed that baseball coach John Altobelli, wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa were among them. Christina Mauser, an assistant coach for a girls’ basketball team at the Mamba Sports Academy, has also died, her husband said on Facebook.

Daryl Osby, the Los Angeles County fire chief, said that firefighters who responded to an emergency call at 9:47 a.m. found a debris field in steep terrain amid a 4-hectare bushfire. Paramedics who arrived by helicopter searched the area but found no survivors.

Bryant, who was based in Newport Beach and Los Angeles, was known to have a rented helicopter at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

A Sikorsky S-76 helicopter built in 1991 departed from John Wayne on Sunday at 9:06 a.m., according to publicly available flight data. The National Transportation Safety Board database does not list any incidents or accidents for the medium-sized helicopter.

People gather on Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas near the fatal helicopter crash on Sunday.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

In the city and far beyond, people gasped and struggled to accept the news. Friends SMS friends: Are you all right? They cried in bars and churches, on street corners, on golf courses and on basketball courts. The restaurants closed on Sunday evening to commemorate his memory, and people put basketballs on their doorsteps like flags from half the staff.

“Did you hear?” Asked a cashier at Trader Joe in the Fairfax district on Sunday shortly after noon another employee.

“Yes, but is it really so?” Answered the other man.

“Yes, just confirmed. Incredible.”

Shoppers stopped in the aisles and stared seriously at their smartphones when the news rang.

“He was the best,” said a buyer aloud.

At a subway station in East Hollywood, a man with headphones watched a YouTube video on his cell phone – “Kobe Bryant’s TOP 40 tracks from his NBA career!” Two other men went after him to see it. He nodded and pulled out his headphones so everyone could hear the sound.

On Sunday, fans gather at a memorial to Kobe Bryant in De Anza Park in Calabasas.

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

They watched silently as a clip of Bryant in his laker purple jumped onto the backboard and plunged into his own miss. “The greatest that has ever lived,” said one man.

Many fans flocked to the Staples Center, although final preparations for Sunday night’s Grammy Awards were underway. They formed a provisional monument.

On top of that, 19-year-old Sam Krutonog from Studio City placed a painting by Bryant, which he bought when he was 13 and hung up in his bedroom.

“This is a day I’ll never forget … It’s bigger than basketball. I called my grandpa. My grandpa is 82 and just had two heart attacks and he cried on the phone. It’s just so terrible,” said Krutonog.

Giselle Mejia, 33, put her hand on her mouth, her face was red and her eyes were watering. She thought of his family. They had lost a father and a sister. “This is coming home – I have a daughter,” she said.

Mejia had breakfast with her friend Marcela Vasquez (33). They grew up together, played basketball and watched Bryant, considering him as a role model.

“It was his ride. His work ethic, ”said Vasquez. “He was so inspiring.”

Mejia even took the nickname “Kobe”.

“I still saved her name as Kobe on my phone,” said Vasquez.

All over the world, political leaders, athletes and celebrities have registered their sadness and condolences on social media: including Presidents Obama and Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Trevor Noah and Tom Brady.

“Although Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he has only just started in life,” Trump wrote. “He loved his family so much and had such a great passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter Gianna makes this moment even more devastating. “

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, inspired and delighted people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the pitch – and impressed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius and ambassador for the game he loved “Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “He will live in the heart of Los Angeles forever and will be remembered as one of our greatest heroes over time.”

Those who knew him best faced the shock of loss.

“It’s been one of the most tragic days of my life to be like this, especially when he was young, to be part of his life and to see his career grow, to see him grow,” said Jerry West, who served as general manager of the Lakers first signed Bryant in 1996, The Times said. “I know somewhere along the way that I will deal with it … it will take a long time for me.”

Magic Johnson said to KCBS Jim Hill: “It’s just amazing that we were blessed to know him but also to see him play.” But for me his greatest joy was really after basketball, being a husband and a father and being a coach of his daughter’s basketball team.

“The city needs heroes, Jim. We need our heroes to be here. And this is not a good day for the city of Los Angeles because we needed Kobe to still be around our children who idolized him, the fan base who idolized him. “

Shaquille O’Neal, who led the Lakers to three championships with Bryant, tweeted that he was “SICK” love you and you will be missing. “

With Bryant as the rifle guard and O’Neal as the center, the Lakers won three consecutive NBA championships – in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

But he argued with O’Neal, who ended up being traded and may have cost the team additional titles. He still held records and scored 81 points against Toronto on January 22, 2006 – just the second in NBA history after the 100 points Wilt Chamberlain scored in a 1962 game. The Lakers returned to shape in 2009. Bryant led the team to championships this year and next year, securing his legacy as one of the best sports of all time.

In 2008 and 2012 he won Olympic gold medals. He has been an All Star 18 times, the second most in NBA history, and the fourth highest scorer ever with 33,643 points. He finished third the night before LeBron James died.

“Push the game forward, @KingJames,” Bryant wrote in his last tweet. “Have a lot of respect, my brother.”

In Atlanta, Jay Mitchell, a 28-year-old sound engineer, drove downtown with his girlfriend on Sunday afternoon to watch the Atlanta Hawks play the Washington Wizards at the State Farm Arena.

“Kobe was my idol growing up,” he said. “I’m sick now.”

Mitchell almost never went to the Hawks game. But he imagined Bryant calling him gentle and remembering his famous interactions with his Lakers teammate Dwight Howard.

“He would have been,” Dude, go to the game! “

So Mitchell, a Knicks fan from New York, put on his purple and gold jersey. “I had to represent somehow,” he said, putting a hand on the Lakers logo on his chest as a stream of red basketball fans passed him.

Although Bryant’s exact goal has not been released, he should train a tournament game in Thousand Oaks at the Mamba Sports Academy that bears his nickname,

Anthony Nolen, a coach for boys from Victorville, said he saw Bryant in a girls game on Saturday.

“They were around 10 at the time,” said Nolen. “Kobe is Kobe, he didn’t shout at the referees, he didn’t shout at the players. He was ready. Since he had dropped by ten, he was upset, but as always, he gave the other coach a Kobe look to make sure that you can beat me as a team now, but not one on one. “

The tournament was canceled when Bryant’s death became known. “There were no players who wanted to continue,” said Nolen.

Bryant’s death also overshadowed preparations for the Grammys.

The crews quickly worked on placing Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys next to each other, illuminated by headlights.

The news of the crash dominated the test. Ariana Grande had just finished an elaborate performance and Billie Eilish wanted to perform an acoustic song with her brother. But all eyes were on the jerseys at the far end of the floor, and staff and observers watched incredulously.

In the early evening, host Alicia Keys spoke about Bryant: “We are all crazy sad because Los Angeles, America and the whole world lost a hero today. And we are literally heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built . “

Bryant’s fame and popularity spanned many cultures and places – from Los Angeles to Italy, where he grew up, to Philadelphia, where he attended high school, to China, where he was loved.

“Kobe dies” landed on the Chinese social media platform Weibo with the hashtag “Can we start again in 2020?” At the top of the list of trend posts. Many posts mourned Bryant’s death and mourned the growing Wuhan coronavirus epidemic.

The hashtag “forever 4:00 am” was viralized and reflected the time when the news of death and Bryant’s famous predawn training was released in China. He once told reporters about the secret of his success: “Have you ever seen Los Angeles at 4 a.m.?”

“I have never seen Los Angeles at 4am, but I heard the news of your death at 4am,” said thousands of fans, many of whom added stories of how they stayed up and crying all night.

The Lakers were the first NBA team to broadcast in Korean in 2013 and caused a stir in Seoul and Los Angeles Visit karaoke bars and restaurants to see Kobe in action – and learn more about the sport through the intimacy of its native language.

“He is one of those athletes who outdo race and nationality,” recalls Alex Kim, 47, a PR manager in LA. “The fact that the team participated in public relations for our community only made them more popular.”

Jesse Hiram turns rock en español meets Sunday at a restaurant in downtown Santa Ana, said he was “devastated”.

“Kobe represented the Southland and brought us such a positive attitude,” said Hiram.

Hiram said he worked as a security guard in Bryant’s Newport Coast condominium for several months in 2007. “He saw that we were sad or bored, so Kobe usually brought us jack-in-the-box tacos or left us with great tips. He was just so nice. “

At El Camino Real in Fullerton, the staff were “very sad,” said manager Rodolfo Garcia. Bryant ran the Mexican restaurant for 20 years, a favorite of his and his wife, who is from Fullerton. If he couldn’t come in person, Bryant would get friends to get big orders to bring them back to his Newport Coast mansion.

“He liked Carnitas and Flan,” said Garcia. “He loved this place because people treated him like a normal person. Kobe would just be in line like everyone else. He said to us, “Don’t treat me like a star. I’m just a customer here.”

Ryan Apple, a USC student from Redondo Beach, burst into tears in his apartment. He put on his Kobe jersey, he thought to himself, I have to show my respect and went to LA Live.

“Growing up in LA is such a big, diverse city. When I grew up here I found that the Lakers and Kobe brought us together,” said Apfel. “Even after he retired, this is a city in Kobe.”



In Redondo Beach, Al Beck stood at the lively intersection of Grant Avenue and Aviation Boulevard, holding a neon orange sign with a word he had written in black: “KOBE”.

Beck is often on the corner and usually holds political signs. People often insult him.

He said on Sunday and paused a few seconds to hold back the tears. “It was nothing but a good mood.”

Beck watched golf on Sunday morning and looked at the news to check for the latest impeachment proceedings against President Trump when Bryant died. He immediately covered his political shield with the “KOBE” shield and hurried to the corner of the street.

Beck, who, like Bryant, comes from Philadelphia, did not like to watch the young basketball player at first because he thought he was too big a pig.

It took a few years for Beck to realize that this was part of Bryant’s brilliance on the court.

“I don’t care what someone says. If someone has the ball, it will be … He knew he could score whenever it was necessary.”

Beck said he still couldn’t believe he would never see Bryant play again. He was inspired by the amount of work that Bryant put into his game that he said no one will ever repeat.

He wiped his eyes.

“Fly, Kobe, fly.”



The authors of the Times, Sonali Kohli, Jenny Jarvie, Broderick Turner, Tania Ganguli, Gale Holland, Joel Rubin, Dan Woike, Matthew Ormseth, Ruben Vives, Max Lu, Alice Su, Anh Do, Luke Money, Hailey Branson-Potts, Brittny Mejia, Cindy Carcamo, Hillary Davis, Mike DiGiovanna, David Carrillo, Eric Sondheimer, Nathan Fenno, Phil Willon, Emmanuel Morgan, Priscella Vega, Patrick McDonnell, Ben Poston, Seema Mehta, Dakota Smith, Chris Erskine, Gustavo Arellano, Erin B. Logan, Marisa Gerber, Molly O’Toole and special correspondent Tom Kington contributed to this report.

Advertisement