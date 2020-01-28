Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna hoped to continue the legacy of the NBA legend in basketball

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna “GiGi” Bryant hoped to continue her father’s basketball legacy before the two were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2018, the 41-year-old spoke about his basketball-loving daughter and her efforts to play in the WNBA.

“That kid, man,” said Bryant. “The best thing that happens is when we go out and the fans come up to me and she (Gianna) stands next to me and says: ‘Aye, you have to have a boy. You and V have to be a boy, you have someone who the tradition that carries on the legacy. ‘And she says:’ I understood that. ‘ “

The proud father filled his Instagram with Gianna’s basketball highlights.

Bryant would even play them one on one.

He was often seen as Gianna’s coach, even when he played NBA games together.

Bryant’s relationship with Gianna went beyond the basketball court. He said she was the reason why he made the film “Dear Basketball”, which was awarded an Oscar.

“My daughter gave me the best advice. I was a little afraid to make a film out of it. I had never done anything like it,” said Bryant after winning the Oscar for best short film in the house and as a family in 2018 to talk about it and my little 11 year old Gianna says, “Well dad, you always tell us to take care of our dreams, so … man up!” She is 11th man on. So I had to open up and get started. “

Kobe Bryant holds daughter Gianna after the Lakers’ 99-86 win over Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2009 NBA final.

