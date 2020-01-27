Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna brought out her father's best side

Advertisement

Before Kobe Bryant’s last NBA game in 2016, Nike released a multi-athlete ad describing the man known for his “Mamba mentality”. Each participant was asked to choose a word to summarize Bryant.

Selfish. Obsessed. Tough. Winner. Fearless. Competitive. Relentless. A hole.

Advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzCBMfGRars (/ embed)

Bryant didn’t just want to win. He wanted his opponents to lose, to leave the court with nothing. Every player who faced him was a speed bump on the way to victory. This intensity prompted Bryant to conquer five championships and score thousands of points.

But when he retired, Bryant found a different kind of passion. He discovered a new meaning in the upbringing of his four daughters – especially Gianna, who shared Bryant’s famous enthusiasm for the intricacies of basketball.

Tragically, this relationship ended far too early. Kobe (41) and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant (13) were among nine dead who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. Passengers on board traveled to a basketball tournament at Bryants Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

MORE: Kobe Bryant’s daughter hoped to continue the legacy of the NBA legend in basketball

No one should be surprised that Kobe and Gianna were on their way to the hardwood. They quickly developed a bond through basketball and were seen in arenas across the country that saw the best that sport had to offer, whether it was a male or female game. In a podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Kobe admitted that he had largely left the tires behind before Gianna caused an unexpected spark.

“Do you know what’s funny? I hardly saw it before Gigi got into basketball,” said Bryant. “But now that she’s interested in basketball, it’s every night … We just had so much fun (watching a Lakers game) because it was the first time I saw the game through her eyes. Me didn’t sit there, you know, as an athlete or as a player or something, and you know it’s about me, and I don’t like that. It was her. She had such a good time. “

Put simply, Gianna made Kobe a stupid dad and club team coach – and damn it, it was adorable.

Kobe’s Instagram page essentially became a family photo album with mushy subtitles like “Happy 13th birthday my Gigi! I love you beyond measure baby” and hashtags like “#daddysgirl” and “#mambacita”. (Ask a million daughters to tell their fathers to stop embarrassing them. Now imagine that Dad had 17 million followers.)

Are you telling me this is the same guy who didn’t even let Smush Parker talk to him?

But that’s exactly what Gianna did for Kobe. It softened that famous steel look and allowed him to look at basketball through another prism.

Kobe could not contain the sheer joy of fatherhood when asked if Gianna would continue his legacy. He didn’t need a son. She can handle it.

MORE: Kobe Bryant’s legacy will always include a link to LeBron James

One of my favorite interviews in which he talks about not needing sons to continue his legacy as his daughters treated it.

It is not often that athletes grow up as big as their own sport, but it was one of the few. Legend of a player. RIP Kobe 🌹 pic.twitter.com/A93DNryqeJ

– Marva (@MarvaMSK), January 26, 2020

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce may have best explained the move when he looked at Kobe’s death before the Hawks Wizards game on Sunday.

“There is nothing but the respect I have for him as a father,” said Pierce. “Every picture you see of him after he retires is with his daughters, with his family. Everything you see online on Twitter is about positivity. He encourages others and tweets positive comments to others.

“And I think it was the biggest change from competitor to human that I have ever seen.”

If Nike had released an updated version of its 2020 ad, the video would certainly have included a different phrase: Proud Father. Children instantly change their parents’ lives and bring them wonderful things that did not exist before. Gianna was no exception.

It showed Kobe from its most human side. When the two were together, all awards of a 20-year career fell aside.

At that moment it was a father and his daughter.

That Kobe and Gianna Bryant cannot continue their journey is nothing short of a tragedy. The fact that Vanessa, a woman and mother, and Natalia, Bianka and Capri, daughters and sisters, cannot share this trip with them makes it even more heartbreaking.

Advertisement