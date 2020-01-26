Kobe Bryant was proud of his daughter Gianna, who had produced a basketball star. They died together in the helicopter

Advertisement

Gianna Bryant always wanted to follow in her father Kobe Bryant’s footsteps.

And Bryant and others in the NBA saw a lot of the spark and determination of the father in his daughter.

Advertisement

13-year-old Gianna and Bryant were victims of a helicopter accident that killed all passengers and the pilot in Calabasas on Sunday morning.

Bryant coached his daughter’s club team and took her to see other professional basketball teams. During the games, he spoke to them about certain games and situations.

Gianna quickly reminded people that her father, who has three other daughters, didn’t need a son to carry on the family’s basketball legacy, said the revered former NBA star.

Bryant would send videos of his daughter’s basketball games to Rob Pelinka, the godfather of Gianna.

A viral video of Gianna’s 2019 basketball highlights showed her doing moves she’d learned from her father.

Bryant described his daughter as “something different” when she was on the court.

She absolutely wants to play for Geno Auriemma at the University of Connecticut and one day for the WNBA, Bryant told The Times in 2019.

Sparks coach Derek Fisher, who won five titles with Bryant and the Lakers, said the former NBA superstar and Gianna “had a similar demeanor and personality.”

The morning of the crash, the father and daughter were probably on their way to a Gianna basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

Gianna and her teammates should play Fresno Lady Heat at the Amateur Athletic Union tournament at Bryants Mamba Sports Academy, according to The Fresno Bee.

Demetrius Porter, coach of the Fresno team, told The Fresno Bee that the tournament director said the game was canceled because of the crash.

“We went to the gym and everyone was on their knees and praying,” said Porter The Fresno Bee. “(My girls) cried and disbelieved. They were thrilled to play and take a photo with Kobe Bryant’s daughter and this tragic event happened. “

Advertisement